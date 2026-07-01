Microsoft is preparing to cut thousands of jobs as early as the week of 6 July 2026, spanning its sales and consulting arms and its Xbox gaming division, according to reporting by Business Insider confirmed by GeekWire. Within Xbox, Microsoft is weighing the closure or sale of at least five studios, including Arkane Lyon, the maker of Dishonored, per The Verge. The reductions will hit under 2.5% of a global workforce of about 220,000.

Thousands of livelihoods, then, against a backdrop of record spending. The timing is not subtle.

Who Is on the List

The five studios reported to be at risk are Arkane Lyon, Compulsion Games, Double Fine, Ninja Theory, and Undead Labs, according to The Verge and earlier Bloomberg reporting. Crucially, Microsoft is said to be exploring selling or spinning them off rather than shutting them outright, so some may survive under new owners.

Not all news is a clean closure. But even a sale brings upheaval, and leadership at Compulsion has reportedly told staff to look for other work, given deals could take months.

Blade Caught in the Cuts

Separately, Microsoft is reported to be cancelling Marvel's Blade, the action game in development at Arkane since late 2023, as part of the same cost drive. The game is said to be over budget and behind schedule, having missed a planned 2026 window.

This is not new territory for Xbox. It closed Arkane Austin in 2024 after the poorly received Redfall, one of several studios shuttered that year. As many as 1,000 roles could go in gaming alone, potentially the largest single cut in Xbox's 25-year history, according to Insider Gaming.

Xbox is weighing up canceling its Marvel's Blade game and shuttering Arkane. Microsoft could shut at least five studios as part of big Xbox layoffs starting next week. Details 👇 https://t.co/nAzgWfltcm — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 30, 2026

The Number That Frames It All

Here is the context that has sharpened the anger. Microsoft is on pace to spend more than $100B building AI and cloud infrastructure in the fiscal year just ended, up from $88.7B the year before, roughly two-thirds of it on AI chips, per company figures.

The comparison writes itself. A company spending at that scale is trimming the people who make its games and close its sales. Microsoft shares closed at $373.02 on 30 June, down 19% over the month and near a 52-week low, as investors question whether the AI outlay will pay off.

Why This Keeps Happening

The pattern is deliberate. Microsoft often restructures around the close of its fiscal year on 30 June, and these cuts arrive as the new year starts, according to GeekWire. It is the fifth major round since the near-$69B Activision Blizzard deal, which has not turned Xbox's fortunes around.

The wider industry is bleeding too. US tech firms have announced 123,653 job cuts so far in 2026, up 66% on the same span of 2025, per outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. AI was the single most cited reason for cuts in May.

Does This Touch Anyone Outside Microsoft

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More than the payroll suggests. Xbox players could see games delayed or scrapped, with Blade the clearest casualty. Fans of Dishonored or Hellblade now wait to learn whether the teams behind them survive intact. And for the wider workforce, Microsoft joins a tech sector cutting harder this year than any other, with AI increasingly the stated cause.

For the staff told to start job-hunting this week, the calculus is stark. One of the richest firms on earth is spending more than ever, and it still found their roles surplus.