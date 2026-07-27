Xbox players across the UK and beyond were unable to launch many digital games on Monday after a major Xbox Network outage disrupted licence verification, prompting Microsoft to investigate widespread service issues affecting multiple Xbox services.

The disruption centred on the Xbox Network's ability to authenticate game licences, with users reporting the recurring error code 0x87e107df when trying to launch purchased titles and Xbox Game Pass downloads.

Microsoft acknowledged 'significant issues' affecting accounts, the Microsoft Store, subscriptions and app launches, while players flooded Reddit, X and other social platforms with reports that their digital libraries had suddenly become inaccessible.

The first indications of the outage emerged from players sharing experiences on Reddit and outage-monitoring platform Downdetector, where reports of games failing to launch began rising rapidly. Users across multiple regions described purchased games and Game Pass titles refusing to open, despite already being installed on their consoles.

Microsoft's support documentation states that error 0x87e107df is typically associated with licence verification failures, which can occur when Xbox Network services are unable to confirm digital ownership during a service disruption or connectivity issue.

Xbox Network Outage Disrupts Digital Game Access

The latest Xbox Network outage highlighted the dependence of digital game libraries on online licence verification, an issue that has drawn attention as more players move towards digital purchases and subscription services.

According to Microsoft's support guidance, error 0x87e107df occurs when an Xbox console attempts to verify ownership of a digital title but cannot complete the authentication process. When that verification fails, some digital games may not launch, even if they are already installed locally.

That explanation matched reports from affected users, who said single-player games, digitally purchased titles and Xbox Game Pass downloads either failed to launch or displayed licensing errors instead of opening normally.

Downdetector recorded thousands of outage reports as complaints spread throughout Monday, while Reddit discussion threads dedicated to 0x87e107df quickly filled with screenshots, troubleshooting attempts and updates from affected players.

Just checking in on the game library, sign-in, and game launch issue. We know this has been going on a while and appreciate your patience while our teams keep working on it. Watch here or at https://t.co/SoIhwJAdqC for updates. https://t.co/ACxfIrRS5T — XBOX Support (@XBOXSupport) July 27, 2026

Although some users attempted common fixes such as restarting their consoles, rebooting internet routers or signing out and back into their Microsoft accounts, many reported that those steps failed to resolve the issue.

Microsoft's documentation notes that licence validation errors can occur during temporary Xbox Network service disruptions, meaning local troubleshooting may have limited effect until backend services are restored.

The outage also renewed discussion around digital ownership, with players noting that access to purchased games can depend on Microsoft's ability to verify licences through Xbox Network services. While many games support offline play under certain conditions, licence authentication may still be required before a title can launch following a service interruption or account verification request.

What Is Error 0x87e107df?

Microsoft identifies 0x87e107df as an Xbox Network licensing verification error that can occur when digital ownership cannot be confirmed. Under normal circumstances, this verification happens automatically when a player launches a digital title linked to their Microsoft account.

If Xbox Network services are unavailable, however, the verification process may fail, preventing access to some purchased games or Xbox Game Pass titles until the service is restored.

Microsoft recommends checking the official Xbox Status page, restarting the console, performing a full power cycle or switching to Offline Mode where available. During widespread server outages, however, those steps may not resolve the problem until Microsoft's backend services return to normal.

Microsoft Investigates Widespread Service Disruption

Microsoft confirmed the outage through its official Xbox support channels, stating that engineers were investigating the issue and working to restore affected services.

On the Xbox Status page, accounts and profiles, Store and subscriptions, and apps and mobile services were all marked as experiencing significant issues. The separate Games & Gaming category initially remained operational, leading some affected users to question why they were still unable to launch digital games despite the service status.

The official Xbox Support account also acknowledged that some players were experiencing problems signing in, viewing their game libraries and launching titles, adding that engineers were actively investigating the disruption. The company did not provide an estimated timeframe for restoring full service.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the total number of users affected. However, Downdetector and several regional media outlets described the incident as a major Xbox Network outage, with thousands of reports submitted across multiple countries.

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Microsoft's support guidance advises players experiencing 0x87e107df to monitor the official Xbox Status page, restart their consoles and use Offline Mode where eligible games support it.

Technical support articles also note that when licence verification failures originate from Xbox Network services rather than a player's console or internet connection, there is often little affected users can do until Microsoft's systems are fully restored.

As of publication, Microsoft continued to list several Xbox Network services as affected, while the company had not announced when licence verification and digital game access would be fully restored.

The outage serves as a reminder of the reliance many digital purchases and subscription services have on online authentication. While Microsoft works to restore normal operations, some Xbox users may continue experiencing difficulties accessing purchased games and Xbox Game Pass titles until licence verification services return to normal.