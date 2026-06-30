Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were photographed on a piggyback date night in New York City in June, posing for selfies with fans, but the picture-perfect moment has been branded 'contrived' by people close to the couple, who claim their marriage is under serious strain after months of legal and professional turmoil.

The playful outing came just weeks after the 'It Ends With Us' legal saga was finally settled, ending what insiders describe as a draining, reputation-bruising chapter for Lively and, by extension, Reynolds. The actress had brought a raft of claims in a high-profile lawsuit against director and co-star Justin Baldoni. According to Lively's legal team, the settlement marked 'a resounding victory for Blake Lively,' while Baldoni's lawyer hailed it as a 'total victory' for his client. Two sides, two 'wins,' and yet nobody in their orbit seems to think it feels like one.

Behind the staged-looking smiles and social posts, a source says the couple have been 'absolutely battered' by the fallout and are now battling to keep both their public image and their marriage intact.

Blake Lively Lawsuit Fallout Casts Long Shadow Over Marriage

The news came after the 'It Ends With Us' project, which was meant to be Lively's big romantic-comedy comeback, descended into what one insider bluntly calls an 'epic fiasco.' Before the dispute with Baldoni escalated into a gazillion‑dollar legal battle, Lively reportedly saw the film as a strategic step up the Hollywood ladder, a way to reclaim 'rom‑com queen' territory and secure a more dominant place in the industry pecking order.

Instead, court filings, daily back-and-forth with lawyers and a steady drip of headlines turned the film into a millstone. The same source says the experience 'damaged her reputation and spilt over onto Ryan as well,' dragging the couple into a storm they could not control, however carefully they usually manage their public narrative.

Lively's side did secure one clear, on-the-record win when a judge ordered Baldoni's team to cover her legal fees. The couple have tried to frame that as a huge victory, but according to the insider, 'no one's buying that.' In private, the ordeal is said to have 'completely upended their lives.'

The source describes the pressure in stark terms: 'They can make all the happy social media posts and pose for all the happy selfies, but of course this has taken a big toll, even the most solid marriage would feel the pressure under these circumstances. The question is, how much longer can they take this?'

Reynolds and Lively 'Putting on a Show' for Cameras, Source Says

The piggyback photos, which quickly did the rounds online, are now being viewed by some in the couple's circle as symptomatic of a broader strategy. The insider characterises it as 'an over‑the‑top show of being fun and carefree for the cameras,' adding that those closest to them see it as 'very contrived' given what is allegedly going on behind the scenes.

That sense of disconnect is said to go beyond one night out. 'They are essentially back at the drawing board now, trying to figure out how to roll with the punches and rebuild from this,' the source continues. 'That's a huge reason why they're working so hard to project a positive image for the cameras, they're trying to show the world that they're still standing and still united. But make no mistake, things are grim behind the scenes.'

None of this has played out in official statements. Publicly, both actors have stuck to their usual brand of wry couple content and carefully curated appearances. Reynolds in particular has won praise, even from sceptics, for standing firmly by his wife throughout the Baldoni dispute and the noise that came with it. For a Hollywood husband, the bar is unfortunately low, but he appears to have cleared it.

Still, their famously glossy image has taken what the insider calls 'a beating.' For a pair who are 'hyper image‑conscious,' criticism apparently stings more than any financial hit. The source says the couple 'never really get the chance to be one of those boring couples that just sit at home, cuddling up, watching Netflix,' and under normal circumstances that might sound like a glamorous problem to have. With four young children and a legal hangover, it sounds less cute.

Career Pressures, Taylor Swift Fallout and a Packed Schedule

It can be recalled that before the 'It Ends With Us' dispute and the current wave of scrutiny, Reynolds and Lively were widely seen as one of Hollywood's most solid pairings. They met in 2010 on the set of 'Green Lantern,' married in September 2012 and built a carefully managed brand as the quick‑witted, self‑deprecating golden couple, trading jokes online and turning red carpets into joint campaigns.

According to the insider, that foundation is now being tested on several fronts at once. Alongside the legal headaches, the couple are said to be dealing with unresolved 'secondary consequences,' including what is described as 'painful' fallout with Taylor Swift, long viewed as one of Lively's closest friends. 'There's no end in sight, and she's by no means the only relationship they've lost,' the source claims, suggesting a widening circle of personal and professional damage.

On top of that, there is the more mundane but very real issue of time. One area that 'isn't so easy to manage,' the source says, is Reynolds' schedule. Between a booming film career and his work with Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, he is often flying back and forth to the UK and then on to Los Angeles 'to schmooze with studio people.' Lively, meanwhile, is reportedly determined to keep nanny use as low as possible while juggling her own film projects and business ventures.

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'They do a great job with the PR and presenting this image that they're joined at the hip, but that's because they're brilliant at their timing,' the insider says. In reality, there is rarely a long stretch where they can 'truly relax and connect alone.' When they do get a break, the priority is said to be time with their children, not romantic weekends away or another Instagram‑ready date night.

So when those choreographed piggyback pictures landed online, looking like something out of a studio mood board, it is no surprise that people close to them rolled their eyes and muttered about contrivance.