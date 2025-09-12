Borderlands 4 launched in September 2025 and UK players are already searching for SHiFT codes that unlock free rewards.

These codes, provided directly by Gearbox, grant Golden Keys and special cosmetics. The latest drops can be redeemed now, alongside details of the UK release date and pricing information.

What Are SHiFT Codes in Borderlands 4?

SHiFT codes are a reward system first introduced in earlier Borderlands titles and are now part of Borderlands 4. Players redeem SHiFT codes to receive Golden Keys, which open special Golden Chests containing weapons and loot. The contents of these chests scale to the player's level, making them valuable at any stage of the game.

Some SHiFT codes also unlock cosmetic items. In Borderlands 4, Gearbox confirmed that the Hazard Pay weapon skin can be obtained by linking a SHiFT account and opting in to promotional emails.

To redeem codes, players must sign in through the in-game Social menu or on the official SHiFT website. Accounts must be linked with the platform being used, whether on Steam, PlayStation or Xbox.

Current BL4 SHiFT Code Drops to Claim Now

As of September 2025, the following SHiFT codes are active and confirmed to work across all platforms, as reported by Gamespot:

THRBT-WW6CB-56TB5-3B3BJ-XBW3X – Grants 1 Golden Key. This code expires on 30 September 2025 at 11:59pm PDT. For UK players, the expiry falls on 1 October at 7:59am BST.

T9RJB-BFKRR-3RBTW-B33TB-KCZB9 – Grants 1 Golden Key. No expiry date has been announced for this code.

Both codes can be redeemed immediately. Players in the UK are advised to act quickly, particularly with the September expiry, to avoid missing out.

Additional Rewards Beyond Golden Keys

In addition to Golden Keys, Gearbox is offering the Hazard Pay weapon skin. This cosmetic is available when players opt in to SHiFT promotional newsletters and link their platform account.

Historically, Gearbox has released additional codes during events, anniversaries and updates. With Borderlands 4 still in its early launch period, more SHiFT codes are expected to follow, rewarding players with keys, weapons and skins.

Borderlands 4 UK Release Date

The release of Borderlands 4 was staggered by platform in the UK. According to official listings, the PC version launched at 5pm BST on 11 September 2025, while the console versions went live at midnight BST on 12 September 2025.

This schedule mirrored the global rollout but created a small delay for British PC players compared with US regions. Despite the time difference, SHiFT codes became redeemable immediately for all players once the servers went live.

Borderlands 4 Price in the UK

UK pricing for Borderlands 4 is in line with other major releases. The Standard Edition costs £59.99, while the Deluxe Edition is listed at £89.99. The Super Deluxe Edition, which includes additional digital content, is priced at £119.99.

Prices are consistent across the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Steam. These figures were confirmed by 2K Games and platform storefronts ahead of release.

What This Means for UK Players

For players in the UK, the arrival of SHiFT codes at launch provides an early opportunity to secure loot. Redeeming active codes ensures access to Golden Keys that can be used strategically as character levels rise. With pricing details now clear and the release date passed, UK players can plan purchases and claim rewards without delay.