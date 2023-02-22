Xiaomi is on the verge of unveiling the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 series comprises three smartphones for global markets. These include the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the Xiaomi 13 Lite has been spotted on a German retailer's website.

According to the listing, the Xiaomi 13 Lite packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor under the hood. To recap, the upcoming handset has already passed through the Google Play Console, which revealed the device has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Furthermore, the listing sheds some light on the Xiaomi 13 Lite's camera setup and battery capacity. The Xiaomi 13 Lite will house a 50MP camera on the back and a front-mounted shooter for selfies. Also, the listing confirms the presence of a 5000mAh battery unit. A recently surfaced unboxing video of the Xiaomi 13 Lite confirms the handset will come with a USB Type-C cable and a 67W fast charger in the box.

Aside from this, the Xiaomi 13 Lite will also sport an AMOLED panel that delivers a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have 67W fast charging, Dolby Atmos audio, and Dolby Vision content support. The listing indicates the Xiaomi 13 Lite will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that delivers a Full HD+ resolution and a pixel density of 402 PPI.

Moreover, the smartphone's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor will be paired with 8GB of RAM. The device will ship with 128GB of internal storage capacity. The listing further reveals that the phone will boot the older Android 12 OS, which is disappointing.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite could house three rear-mounted cameras in the photography department, including a 50MP main camera. Also, the handset might have an 8MP and a 2MP camera on the back. The Xiaomi 13 Lite will feature a 32MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling.

Xiaomi 13 Lite:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

8GB/128GB

6.55-inch AMOLED

50MP + 8MP + 3MP

NFC

4500mAh/67W

159.2 mm x 72.7 mm x 7.2 mm#Xiaomi #Xiaomi13Lite pic.twitter.com/c0gxOgknyl — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 22, 2023

According to the online listing, the Xiaomi 13 Lite will use a 4500mAh battery unit to draw its juices. Furthermore, this cell will get 67W fast charging support. The phone has a Type-C port for charging. The listing also claims the Xiaomi 13 Lite will support Qi wireless charging.

The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will have a fingerprint scanner as well. The handset weighs 171 grams, and its dimensions are 159.2 × 72.7 × 7.2mm. The phone offers multiple connectivity options such as GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, WiFi 802.11a/b/g, and Dual-SIM.

The online listing shows the Xiaomi 13 Lite will carry a price tag of €499.90 (about £439). For this price, you get the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant.