Robert Pattinson has officially landed James Bond, but the length of his tenure remains unconfirmed by Amazon MGM Studios. Reporting about his contract suggests the actor could play 007 across three films, while studio representatives have declined to discuss the terms.

Amazon announced Pattinson's casting on 16 November, ending speculation about Daniel Craig's successor. The announcement confirmed the actor and creative team for the next instalment, without disclosing his salary or a multi-film commitment.

The distinction leaves two separate questions for fans: who will play Bond has been settled, but how long Pattinson will remain in the role has not been publicly established by the studio.

A Reported Three-Film Commitment

Reporting published before the casting announcement described different contractual terms for actors competing to become the next Bond. Citing three sources familiar with the negotiations, the report said Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden were required to commit to four films if selected. Pattinson reportedly negotiated a three-film commitment and higher pay, although no salary figure was disclosed.

These were described as agreements covering the initial film and options for subsequent instalments, negotiated during the casting process. The report did not provide a complete comparison of every candidate's terms.

A reported three-film arrangement should therefore not be presented as an announcement that three movies have been commissioned. It also does not establish that Pattinson must leave after a third appearance. Contractual options and a confirmed production slate are different things.

After his casting became official, Amazon MGM representatives declined to comment on the contract. The studio has neither publicly verified the reported number of films nor released the agreement's financial details.

Pattinson Calls Bond an 'Honour of a Lifetime'

Pattinson's first official comments focused on being selected rather than the negotiations behind his appointment. He described the role as 'the honour of a lifetime' and 'a dream come true.'

Denis Villeneuve will direct the next film from a screenplay by Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

In the announcement, Villeneuve thanked the actors involved in the selection process and welcomed Pattinson. Pascal and Heyman highlighted his versatility, humour and willingness to take creative risks as reasons for their confidence in him.

At 40, Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play Bond in the official film series. Craig's final appearance was in No Time to Die, released in 2021. The next instalment is widely referred to as Bond 26, although its title has not been announced.

Bond Joins an Already Busy Career

The appointment adds another major franchise to Pattinson's workload. Amazon's announcement confirmed that he is in production on The Batman Part II and appears in Villeneuve's forthcoming Dune: Part Three.

His existing collaboration with Villeneuve gives the actor and director a working relationship before they begin their Bond film. However, the announcement did not explain how future 007 commitments would fit around his other projects.

Filming is expected to begin in 2027, but no production start date has been officially announced. For now, Pattinson's casting is confirmed; the reported three-film deal remains an account of private negotiations that Amazon MGM has chosen not to discuss publicly.