New footage appears to show French actor Gérard Depardieu repeatedly touching a female extra during the 2011 filming of the comedy 'Turf' as she tries to push his hand away. The recording was released by French outlet Le Média, and its authenticity was verified by investigative publication Mediapart.

The woman, identified as Olivia, was 22 at the time. She told Mediapart that Depardieu touched her buttocks and crotch and put his hand down her top. His representatives did not respond to the publication's questions about the footage.

Depardieu received Russian citizenship from President Vladimir Putin in 2013 and publicly praised him, although he later criticised Putin's actions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The footage emerged days before the actor withdrew his appeal against a separate 2025 conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set.

🇫🇷🗣Gérard Depardieu agresse une figurante en plein tournage 😫 pic.twitter.com/8HohVWsdge — Lâche L'affaire (@Lache_Laffaire1) November 12, 2026

Footage From the 'Turf' Film Set

The recording was made on 2 November 2011 at Auteuil racecourse in Paris, during filming involving about 150 extras. It shows Depardieu repeatedly touching Olivia's thigh, crotch and buttocks while she tries to move his hand away, according to a review of the footage.

She also alleged that Depardieu put his hand down her top and touched her breasts several times. Olivia said she attempted to remove his hand but that he continued touching her.

The footage had not previously been made public. Mediapart said it had examined the recording as part of its investigation into the incident.

Witnesses Describe Intervention on Set

Casting director Fany Touya-Calmon told the publication that she intervened after witnessing Depardieu's behaviour. She said she repositioned female extras and stayed close to the actor during later takes to prevent further contact.

Two members of her team and Olivia corroborated her account to the publication. Touya-Calmon also said she alerted the production manager and director Fabien Onteniente.

Onteniente shared that Olivia approached him in tears. He said he confronted Depardieu and told him to 'behave yourself.' The director recalled the actor looking 'sheepish' and behaving like 'a child who'd done something naughty.'

The production manager, Bruno Vatin, said in 2023 that he had no recollection of the incident. He suggested the chaotic nature of the shoot might have affected his memory.

Separate Sexual Assault Conviction Becomes Final

Depardieu, 77, was convicted in May 2025 of sexually assaulting two women during the 2021 filming of 'Les Volets Verts' ('The Green Shutters'). The victims were a 55-year-old set decorator and a 35-year-old assistant director. He received an 18-month suspended sentence and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

On 16 November 2026, Depardieu withdrew his appeal on the day the hearing was due to begin. The prosecution and the two women also withdrew their appeals, leaving the original conviction and sentence in force. The court ordered Depardieu to pay €1,000 (£834 or $1,100) towards the legal costs of the European Association Against Violence Against Women in the Workplace, which had been involved in the appeal proceedings.

In a statement, the actor said he had hidden behind 'provocation and bawdy humour' on film sets and offered 'deep and sincere apologies.' He added: 'I have been found guilty. I acknowledge and accept this conviction.'

Depardieu is also facing a separate case over allegations that he raped actor Charlotte Arnould at his Paris home in 2018. He denies the allegation and has appealed the decision sending him to trial. A ruling on that appeal is expected on 26 November 2026.