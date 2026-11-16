An online video attributed to rapper Sexyy Red, appearing to recreate Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies' performance, prompted some fans to call for legal action on 15 November 2026.

The clip appears to use artificial intelligence, but its production method has not been independently verified. There is no confirmation that Beyoncé or her representatives have taken action.

The dispute has unfolded mainly through social media posts and reactions, rather than public statements from either artist. The calls for a cease-and-desist letter or lawsuit are viewers' opinions, not evidence that legal proceedings are under way.

The video centres on 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)', Beyoncé's 2008 hit. Its black-and-white music video, directed by Jake Nava, features the singer and two backing dancers performing against a plain backdrop in black leotards.

Sexyy Red's 'Single Ladies' Video Sparks Backlash

According to entertainment website Primetimer, the new clip shows Sexyy Red in a red outfit, coat, heels and wig, replacing Beyoncé's familiar look. It reportedly includes an additional verse in which the St Louis rapper describes herself as the 'hood Beyoncé'.

Primetimer said the post had attracted more than 2.1 million views. That figure could not be independently confirmed. The comments cited in its report show some critical reactions, but do not establish how viewers responded more widely.

Big ring on my finger no fiancé 💍 pic.twitter.com/h1YpMCZYnJ — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) November 15, 2026

One viewer quoted by Primetimer wrote: 'I hope the cease and desist is swift with this AI bulls**t.' Another reportedly urged Beyoncé to sue, while a third described the recreation as an insult to the singer's work.

The apparent use of AI has been a particular focus of criticism. Some social media users questioned whether technology had been used to imitate the original choreography and imagery, rather than the clip being filmed as a conventional parody. The video's production method, however, has not been established.

There has been no independently confirmed announcement that Beyoncé or her representatives have sent a cease-and-desist letter or begun legal proceedings over the clip. The precise technology used to make it is also unknown. The online demands remain expressions of opinion, rather than evidence of an impending lawsuit.

Earlier Michael Jackson Dispute Resurfaces

The reaction comes after another controversy involving Sexyy Red and a famous pop recording. In February 2026, rapper Lil Yachty shared studio footage of her performing 'Just Eat It', an explicit adaptation of Michael Jackson's 1982 song 'Beat It'.

Lil Yachty posted the clip on an alternative Instagram account on 10 February, joking that it was a preview connected to the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic. The film stars Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, but the joke did not establish any official connection between the recording and the production.

Jackson's estate subsequently objected. In a statement reported by The Breakfast Club's Loren LoRosa on 12 February, the estate said it had been unaware of the recording and that the use of Jackson's music was unauthorised. Its response concerned 'Just Eat It', not the new Beyoncé video.

Separately, Sexyy Red appeared during Chris Brown's portion of his joint concert with Usher at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on 8 November. She later thanked Brown on Instagram for bringing her onstage. Whether Beyoncé or her representatives will respond to the latest video remains publicly unknown.