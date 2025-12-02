The entertainment landscape in China was irrevocably changed on Sept. 11, 2025, following the sudden and devastating news of Alan Yu Menglong's passing. At just 38 years old, the beloved actor's life was cut short, officially attributed to a tragic fall from a building in Beijing.

Yu Menglong was widely known for his breakthrough role as the Ninth Prince in the web drama Go Princess Go (2015), and for his work in the hit fantasy series Eternal Love (2017) and The Legend of White Snake (2019). All these projects made him a prominent figure in the C-drama scene. Hence, his untimely demise sent shockwaves throughout the industry and the entire country. At the same time, there were simmering suspicions on what led to his death. Sources soon emerged and spoke out, casting a shadow over his management company, Tianyu Media (EE Media), and alleging its possible involvement in his death.

Sources claimed the actor's death was 'not accidental' but a 'result of someone's deliberate intent to harm', leading to widespread speculation of a cover-up by powerful figures potentially linked to the management. This narrative recently took a turn from tragedy to alleged exploitation, after new developments sparked a furious wave of outrage among his loyal fanbase and the general public, especially after reports of company-linked merchandise sales following the actor's death came to light.

The Exploitation of Alan Yu Menglong's Legacy

The wounds left by Yu Menglong's death were still raw when his dedicated followers discovered something truly appalling. Several Yu Menglong-themed items had begun appearing across major e-commerce platforms. Items spanning from official albums (including his 2017 self-titled album) and specially printed shirts to other forms of intimate memorabilia were being openly sold. The online community, a significant factor in the actor's enduring popularity, immediately erupted in shared disgust and profound disappointment. Many fans articulated their feelings on social media platforms, targeting Tianyu Media, also known as EE Media, the organisation responsible for managing the late actor's career.

Many felt the company was not safeguarding Yu Menglong's legacy. Instead, they were allegedly attempting to profit from his name even after his untimely passing. Accusations of the company being 'disrespectful', 'mercenary' and utterly 'tone-deaf' to the national mourning were quickly circulated. Users widely asserted that the sellers of these items were directly linked to the controversial EE Media organisation. This issue, initially reported by Hauterrfly, has stirred fresh controversy.

The Financial Strain Surrounding Alan Yu Menglong's Management

The prevailing suspicion that EE Media is the driving force behind the online sales stems largely from the severe operational difficulties the company is believed to be experiencing. Ever since the circumstances surrounding Yu Menglong's death first came to light, Tianyu Media has reportedly been in a rough financial and public relations spot. This financial difficulty is believed to have been exacerbated by the public scrutiny and subsequent loss of endorsements following the serious allegations made against the company after the actor's death.

The general public was quick to suggest that this significant financial slump is the singular and desperate reason why they would resort to selling Menglong's merchandise so soon after the tragedy. This perspective frames the action not just as callous opportunism, but as a direct result of institutional financial peril.

However, a sensible faction of the online community has urged caution, pleading with others not to jump to definitive conclusions without established proof. As they rightly point out, there is presently no concrete evidence that securely ties these specific online shopping accounts or sellers to the corporate entity of EE Media.

Adding further complexity to the situation is the fact that Yu Menglong's former manager has been seemingly untraceable since the tragic incident. The argument is that, given the intense scrutiny the company is under, it is highly unlikely they would be using easily traceable personal or corporate information for any illicit selling activity.

Irrespective of the merchandising scandal, Yu Menglong's death remains a profoundly devastating and deeply politicised topic throughout China. His immense popularity has been channelled into action: his fans have organised a large-scale public petition demanding a truly transparent and clear set of details regarding the actor's death. This petition has already garnered a staggering number, exceeding 700,000 signatures, underscoring the ongoing national demand for justice and accountability in this highly complex case.

The tragedy of Alan Yu Menglong's death is compounded by the unsettling questions surrounding his former management, Tianyu Media. While allegations of merchandise sales add a mercenary layer to the ongoing controversy, the core demand remains clear: justice for a beloved actor and transparency for his millions of grieving fans. The fact that the petition for a full, clear investigation has reached over 700,000 signatures proves the public's thirst for answers.