Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho has condemned as 'racist harassment' Ring doorbell footage in which two women appear to make monkey noises outside the home of Ole Miss student Jakiyra Metcalf, a clip that has now been viewed about 9.5 million times on TikTok.

After sharing the footage, Metcalf told viewers that the three women outside her flat were her upstairs neighbours. The recording captured two of them making monkey noises at her door.

Metcalf, who is Black, had tagged the University of Mississippi in her original post.

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Acho described what happened to Metcalf as racist harassment. In a video response, he told viewers, 'Of all the things you could become in this world and you choose to be a vile racist.'

The Question Metcalf Put to Ole Miss

Posting as @jakiyrametcalf_, Metcalf wrote, 'What do we have to say about this ?? #olemiss @Ole Miss'. In the comments beneath the video, she described the women as 'our upstairs neighbors' and indicated that she had only just learned of the connection.

Her comment did not name any of the women or explain how she knew where they lived. Others on social media went further, claiming they could identify the women individually. The names circulating online had not been independently confirmed.

Acho attributed the harassment to other Ole Miss students. Their enrolment remained unconfirmed, and the university had yet to comment publicly on the footage. Metcalf left a further message for viewers following her post. 'I will give [an] update when we get something.'

Why the Ole Miss Footage Troubled Emmanuel Acho

Acho, author of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, described his reaction to the footage in a post on X. One question kept coming back to him as he looked at the images from Metcalf's home. Among the choices open to the people at her door, he noted, was the option of simply leaving her alone.

'In a world filled with endless possibilities... where you can choose to be kind, choose to be empathetic, choose to pursue excellence, or simply choose to mind your own business... Why choose to be racist?'

It’s time to have an uncomfortable conversation.



I watched the viral video of Jakiyra Metcalf, a student at Ole Miss, being harassed outside her own home by individuals making monkey noises. And as I sit here looking at those images, one simple, baffling question keeps echoing… pic.twitter.com/zCOFjeAGrf — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 8, 2026

Acho wrote that 'racism is not an accident'. He drew a distinction between a careless remark and the decision to invoke a history of racial abuse to humiliate another person.

'It is not a reflex, it is not a slip of the tongue, and it is not a momentary lapse in judgment. It is a conscious, active decision to weaponize history, pain, and systemic degradation against another human being simply because of the color of their skin.'

The Earlier Ole Miss Incident Acho Recalled

In the video he shared on Instagram and Facebook, Acho spoke of heartbreak, death and loss as experiences people have in common. For people who faced racism, he argued, there was an additional burden that others could go through life without having to carry.

Acho closed his video with the hope that 'one day we don't have to deal with this any longer'. Earlier in the recording, he had linked the noises outside Metcalf's home to the conduct of another Ole Miss student. 'This isn't a standalone incident.'

At a protest in 2024, he recalled, that student had mocked a Black woman by making monkey noises.