While audiences knew her for a sparkling six-decade career in films like The Godfather and Annie Hall, Hollywood legend Diane Keaton was quietly building a second empire. Away from the silver screen, the actress, who passed away on 11 October at 79, was one of Hollywood's most admired and successful house flippers.

For over forty years, Keaton poured her passion into buying, restoring, and selling architecturally significant homes across California and Arizona. 'I follow my impulses just like I did with acting', Keaton told Architectural Digest in 2017, revealing the intuitive approach that defined her acclaimed design philosophy.

From Leading Lady To Architectural Preservationist

Keaton earned a formidable reputation as a preservationist, celebrated for reviving historic houses while honouring their original spirit. Her talent for blending artistic vision with structural integrity was frequently profiled by industry outlets, which praised her keen eye for detail.

Her work became synonymous with sophisticated and sensitive restorations, particularly homes designed by Lloyd Wright, son of the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright. In March, Realtor noted that Keaton had 'developed a keen talent for home flipping, particularly when it came to the restoration of neglected or abandoned properties'.

How A Mayan Revival Masterpiece Launched A Second Career

It all began in 1988 with the Samuel-Novarro House in Los Feliz, California, a Mayan Revival masterpiece built by Lloyd Wright in 1928. Keaton purchased the disrepaired home and embarked on a meticulous restoration, carefully updating its unique concrete-block artistry without compromising its geometric soul.

Although she sold the home five years later, her work became a benchmark in architectural circles. Justin Krzyston, a later contractor on the property, recalled Keaton advising him to 'go slow' and 'keep the integrity of the house'.

Turning California's Architectural Heritage Into Profit

Keaton's passion projects were also incredibly lucrative. In 2007, she purchased a Spanish Colonial Revival in Beverly Hills for £6.5 million ($8.1 million), restoring it with designer Stephen Shadley before selling it to American Horror Story producer Ryan Murphy for £8 million ($10 million).

Her most profitable flip was an oceanfront home in Laguna Beach, acquired in 2004 for £6 million ($7.5 million). After a two-year restoration preserving its original Spanish Mediterranean details, she sold it in 2006 for a stunning £10.2 million ($12.75 million).

Why 'The House That Pinterest Built' Was Her Final Masterpiece

Her final and most personal project was a Brentwood, Los Angeles, home she fondly called 'The House That Pinterest Built'. Drawing inspiration from decades of design images, she constructed her dream home from reclaimed brick, steel, and glass. 'My favourite room in my home is that damn kitchen', she once laughed.

Earlier this year, she listed the property for £20 million ($25 million), a fitting finale to a remarkable life spent creating beauty. Diane Keaton's legacy is not just in her films but also in the historic homes she so lovingly brought back to life.