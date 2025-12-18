Leonardo DiCaprio has shot a warning to Jennifer Lawrence before she steps into Martin Scorsese's world, and it's precisely the kind of advice only a Hollywood veteran could provide.

The two stars discussed the director during a Variety Actors on Actors conversation, with DiCaprio explaining what Lawrence should expect when working with the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

The message was clear: Scorsese doesn't just direct. He immerses his actors in film history, demands attention to detail, and expects patience, curiosity, and trust.

DiCaprio's words offered a rare glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes when collaborating with one of cinema's most iconic directors.

Scorsese Loves DVD References

DiCaprio revealed that Scorsese communicates with actors through a very old-school method: DVDs.

The director often hands out discs filled with films that help actors understand a scene's tone, pacing, or emotion. Sometimes he even screens an entire movie to focus on a single sequence.

'He's going to give you a lot of film references,' DiCaprio said. 'And if you don't have a DVD player, get one.... He'll have screenings sometimes for just one sequence in a movie. If there's something that he wants you to capture from an old film or the pacing of something, you might have a screening of a whole film just for a specific scene that he wants to see. We might see some Japanese ghost films for reference, just to get the tone of it. You're going to have an amazing time.'

For Lawrence, this meant preparing not only for the acting but also for the history lesson that comes with a Scorsese set. DiCaprio stressed that understanding these references can shape a performance in ways no script can.

From Titanic to Die, My Love

The chat didn't just stick to Scorsese. It ranged across DiCaprio's past films, including Titanic, and his current projects, such as One Battle After Another and Die, My Love.

Jennifer Lawrence praised DiCaprio's acting, calling his performance in One Battle After Another 'the greatest performance I've ever seen.' DiCaprio laughed and deflected, highlighting the importance of discipline and creative curiosity over praise.

When Lawrence asked if he had watched Titanic recently, his answer was short: 'No. I haven't seen it in forever.'

The discussion then turned to Die, My Love, which DiCaprio compared to A Woman Under the Influence.

Lawrence also shared how Scorsese encouraged her to adapt Ariana Harwicz's novel, 'You should make this into a movie and star in it.'

Initially, she struggled with the adaptation, but under Lynne Ramsay's guidance, she realised a poetic approach would work best. Both actors agreed that their current projects prioritise challenge over comfort.

DiCaprio and Lawrence Join Scorsese

The big news is confirmed: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are starring together in What Happens at Night. The film is adapted from Peter Cameron's novel and is produced by Apple Original Films and StudioCanal. Production is expected to start soon, according to Empire.

The story follows a married couple travelling across Europe to adopt a child. Their journey takes a dark turn when they stay at a hotel filled with unsettling characters, testing their trust, identity, and perception of the world.

With DiCaprio's advice in mind and Scorsese's signature methods, Lawrence is set for a filmmaking experience that promises intensity and deep cinematic insight. Audiences can expect a carefully crafted film, both on-screen and on DVD.