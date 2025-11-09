The crown is hers, but the controversy is just beginning. After four attempts and years of resilience, Veena Praveenar Singh finally clinched the Miss Universe Thailand 2025 title, breaking decades of tradition in the process.

Her victory, celebrated as a milestone for inclusivity, has simultaneously ignited a firestorm of speculation and criticism that follows her all the way to the global stage.

The 29-year-old model's triumph is historic for two major reasons: she is the first winner of Indian descent and, crucially, the first winner to have been previously married and divorced.

This groundbreaking achievement comes after the Miss Universe Organisation made a sweeping rule change in August 2022, allowing mothers, married, and divorced women to compete starting with the 2023 pageant.

However, the same determination that fuelled her repeated attempts at the crown is now facing intense public scrutiny, with rumours swirling around her personal life and political positions.

Veena is a Thai national and citizen, born and raised in Chiang Mai, later completing her education at Thammasat University in Bangkok. Yet, her parents are both Indian, making her the first person of Indian heritage to win the title, a significant cultural moment for Thailand.

Her win for Saraburi province in August 2025 came after years of near-misses, where she placed second runner-up in 2018 and 2023, and first runner-up in 2020.

Veena Singh: The Divorce Backlash and Pageant History

The most immediate controversy following Veena's coronation involved her personal life. The contestant was married to a Thai-Indian businessman in February 2022 and divorced him in 2024.

Although the Miss Universe Organisation removed the restriction barring divorced women from competing starting in 2023, allowing Veena to compete, her victory as the first divorced winner sparked significant public speculation.

Rumours quickly circulated that Veena divorced her husband specifically to enter the 2025 competition. Both she and her representatives have dismissed these claims as false, insisting that her journey to the crown was based solely on perseverance and years of hard work, not on any strategic personal scandal.

By winning, Veena has cemented herself as a symbol of the pageant's commitment to inclusivity and modern values, representing a complete break from the traditional image of the unmarried beauty queen.

Veena's high-profile status was also tested by her political views. She went viral for supporting the development of a controversial casino and entertainment complex in Phuket, stating that the project would boost Thailand's economy through tourism.

This stance drew significant criticism from conservative and anti-government groups, though it also garnered support from those focused on tourism promotion and economic growth.

The controversy over alleged edited photos at the pageant, mentioned by some fans, has not been substantiated by major news outlets, appearing to be a rumour circulating amidst the confirmed public disputes.

Political Legacy and the Price of the Veena Singh Crown

Beyond the internal pageant drama, Veena Singh has been linked to a past political controversy in India involving the political legacy of her father, the late politician Arjun Singh.

The dispute centred on the control of her father's political machinery. The conflict involved Veena and her brother, Ajay Singh, who were rivals within the Congress party.

The rivalry became visible during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls when Veena contested as a rebel independent candidate from the family's traditional political turf, Sidhi, while her brother campaigned for the official Congress nominee.

The intense family conflict was such a public embarrassment that the Congress party ultimately decided to field another candidate, resulting in both siblings losing their bids.

The emotional toll was clear, as the dispute was even reported to have caused their father, Arjun Singh, to weep on the campaign dais.

Despite navigating these long-standing political, personal, and cultural challenges, Veena's determination is clear. Her fourth attempt at the crown has made her a historic figure in the pageant world.

She now represents Thailand at the ongoing 74th Miss Universe pageant, which is taking place in Thailand and concludes on November 21, 2025.