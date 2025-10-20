Engaged couple Callum Turner and Dua Lipa kept on proving that love goes beyond distance.

Speaking with The Times of London, Turner revealed what makes his relationship with the 'Levitating' singer work even if they have to be apart most of the time.

'Well, FaceTime is a wonderful thing, and the other rule is that it's never not worth it — that's our slogan,' the 35-year-old actor said. 'If you can go for two days, just f***ing go, and if you're tired, it doesn't matter because you're going to have a nice time and have a nice memory.'

The 'Eternity' star also shared that he recently took a two-day break from filming and flew to Boston to spend some quality time with Lipa, who is currently doing her 'Radical Optimism Tour.'

'I was exhausted, but we had a really nice time. We went to an incredible restaurant, Neptune or something — I always forget the name of places,' the actor narrated. 'Thank God for her because she remembers everything. It was one of the best restaurants I've ever been to in my life, and I did it with her so I'm glad I went.'

The Beginning of their Love Story

Us Weekly confirmed that Turner and Lipa were low-key seeing each other before TMZ spotted them hanging out and slow dancing during the premiere of 'Masters of the Air' in January 2024.

An insider said at that time that while they had just started dating, they already had 'an amazing connection' and their chemistry was very obvious.

The source also said that Turner 'makes Dua happy and she's excited to see where things go.'

Check out some of the cutest photos of the couple over the years.

1 of 10

When Things Started to Get Deeper

When their romance started to heat up, the handsome pair opted to introduce each other to their families.

According to Turner, they were both conscious about what their parents would think.

'She wanted my mum to like her,' Turner mentioned in the interview. 'I was nervous meeting her parents too. I wanted her parents to like me.'

When they both got their parents' approval, they took their relationship to another level and announced their engagement.

Lipa told British Vogue that they decided to grow old together, and Turner proposed with a custom ring. 'I'm obsessed with it,' she gushed. 'It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.'

When asked about their wedding plans, Lipa and Callum remained tight-lipped about the details and mentioned that they were not in a rush.

'I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period,' the singer said. 'I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I'm like: "Oh, what would I wear?"'

Fans continue to wait until they see the couple walk towards the altar in the future.