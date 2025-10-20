Christine Baumgartner married the love of her life, Josh Connor, a year after her divorce from Kevin Costner, who also happened to be her groom's long-time family friend.

The newlyweds, who got engaged in January, walked down the aisle on Saturday at a private vineyard in Santa Barbara, CA, called Santa Ynez Ranch, attended by 100 guests, including their children.

Both Baumgartner and Connor share three kids with their former spouses.

A source told People that the couple had a special moment during their wedding.

'It was magical – truly,' the source who was present at the event shared. 'The setting was gorgeous, but what made it special was the intimacy of it all. This wasn't a big production. It was authentic, heartfelt, and so very them. Everyone there felt like they were witnessing something really precious.'

The guest also mentioned that the happiness felt during the event was infectious. 'Christine and Josh were glowing. And there wasn't a dry eye in the crowd during the ceremony,' the source added.

Who Is Josh Connor?

Like Baumgartner, Connor is also a divorcee and a parent of three. He earned his degree in Economics at Williams College in Massachusetts.

Connor has been involved in the finance industry for over 25 years. According to his business profile, he is the founding partner of Connor Capital SB, which 'focuses on equity investments in transportation and transportation-related companies.'

He is also the managing director and co-portfolio manager of the infrastructure investing strategy of Oaktree Capital, focusing on the transportation sector.

Connor ended his marriage to the mother of his children, Patricia, in January 2023. They used to live in Montecito, California, near Costner's residence in Carpinteria, California.

When Did Their Relationship Start?

Speculations about the romance between Baumgartner and their family friend began in July 2023, merely two months after filing for divorce from Costner.

They were spotted in Hawaii while on vacation, and allegedly returned to the island to spend their Christmas that same year.

Baumgartner and Connor were also seen shopping together and having a great time in April 2024 in Calabasas.

A source who knew the couple said in an interview that they started as friends, which helped their relationship have a strong foundation.

The source also said, 'They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship. They're so in love. It's been a very natural and positive step forward for Christine.'

Costner Suspicious at the Time of Divorce

A source allegedly told In Touch Weekly that the 'Horizon' star, who was also friends with Connor, suspected that something was going on with him and his then-wife.

'Kevin doesn't know what to think or who to trust,' the source stated. 'He's sick over it.'

The legal documents obtained by Us Weekly during the divorce trial said that Costner was certain about being faithful to Baumgartner during their marriage, but he cannot say the same about her.

'Respondent has no responsive documents for "extramarital romantic relationships" in which he engaged because he engaged in none,' the court document read.

Costner's legal team also said that he 'does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any "extramarital romantic relationships" before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid.'

The ex-couple's divorce was finalised in February 2024, while Baumgartner and Connor got engaged less than a year later in January 2025.