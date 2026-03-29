A high-value US military surveillance aircraft has been destroyed in a major Iranian strike on a Saudi Arabian air base, in what officials say is one of the most significant losses of American airpower since the start of the escalating Middle East conflict.

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US Loses Key Spy Plane in Critical Iranian Attack

The aircraft, an E-3 Sentry, commonly referred to as a 'flying radar' or airborne command centre, was hit during a coordinated Iranian missile and drone attack on Prince Sultan Air Base. The base, located in Saudi Arabia, has been a key hub for US operations in the region amid the ongoing war involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

It is a huge blow to America for two significant reasons. In addition to the US losing a valuable aircraft that costs millions of dollars, the country has lost its ability to get a real-time picture of the ongoing war and properly assess incoming attacks in the Middle East.

'It's a huge deal,' retired Air Force Col. John Venable told The Wall Street Journal. 'It hurts the US's ability to see what's happening in the Gulf and maintain situational awareness.'

The E-3 Sentry plays a critical role in modern warfare. Built on a modified Boeing 707 platform and equipped with a large rotating radar dome, the aircraft provides real-time intelligence on enemy movements, tracking missiles, drones and aircraft across vast distances. It allows commanders to coordinate operations, direct fighter jets and maintain situational awareness during complex missions.

The Attack's Other Casualties

US and regional officials said the strike not only destroyed the E-3 Sentry but also damaged multiple refuelling aircraft and injured at least a dozen American service members. The attack represents a significant escalation, as it directly targeted one of the most advanced and strategically important assets in the US Air Force's arsenal.

The strike is part of a broader pattern of Iranian retaliation following US and Israeli military actions earlier this year. Since the conflict intensified, Iran has launched repeated missile and drone attacks targeting American bases and allied infrastructure across the region, including sites in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf.

The destruction of the E-3 Sentry highlights the growing vulnerability of even high-value military assets in the face of advanced missile and drone threats. Despite sophisticated air defence systems, Iranian forces have demonstrated an ability to penetrate defences and strike critical targets, raising concerns among defence officials about the evolving nature of the conflict.

The incident also carries broader implications for the trajectory of the war. With both sides continuing to exchange strikes and no clear diplomatic breakthrough in sight, analysts warn that attacks on high-profile assets like the E-3 could further escalate tensions and complicate any path towards de-escalation.