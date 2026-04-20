Iran vows retaliation and is reportedly targeting US military ships with drones amid the ceasefire. With both Washington and Tehran trading accusations of betrayal, the prospect of a negotiated settlement is rapidly diminishing under the weight of escalating naval hostilities.

As a temporary ceasefire nears its expiration, the United States Navy's intervention in the Gulf of Oman has transformed a diplomatic opening into a military flashpoint, with both sides now operating in close, hostile proximity in the region's waterways.

Iran Targets American Military Ships With Drones

Tehran has issued a stern warning, characterising the recent American action as a blatant breach of the standing ceasefire agreements. Reports emerging from the region suggest that Iran is already mobilising its military assets in a direct response to what Tehran characterised as an act of maritime piracy. A post on X indicated that Iran is now targeting several American military ships with drones in the Gulf.

Iranian officials have stated that the retaliatory measures are a direct consequence of the United States' decision to intercept the Touska during a period of supposed de-escalation. Tehran claims that by seizing its cargo, the US has effectively voided the terms of the truce.

The deployment of drone swarms marks a dangerous shift toward active combat, as both nations' naval forces now operate in close, hostile proximity within the Strait of Hormuz. Zahra Kharazmi, an assistant professor in the Faculty of World Studies, told Al Jazeera that the reports about the seizure 'indicate that we are just going up the escalation ladder.'

'For Iranians, they take it [that they have] safe passage [in the Strait of] Hormuz. Having control of the safe passage is their right, because they don't like to see crossing Hormuz to be actually the platform of active aggression against them,' she explained. 'I think that it's a very bad escalation and can be a sign that can be added to the military build-up of the United States.'

She added that Iran is 'determined' to fight back, but that this can take different forms. She warned that Tehran could close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a major global chokepoint between Arabia and Africa connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

Iran says they have targeted "some American military ships with drones" in response to the U.S. intercepting and seizing the Touska in the Gulf of Oman. pic.twitter.com/xXVg4OwthY — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) April 19, 2026

Trump Announces Seizure of Iranian Cargo Ship

President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that the United States Navy successfully intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, identified as the Touska. The operation took place in the strategically vital waters of the Gulf of Oman, an area that has long served as a corridor for global energy supplies.

Trump characterised the move as a necessary action to curb illicit activity and maintain regional security, though he did not provide specific details regarding the cargo on board. The seizure of the Touska represents a significant escalation in the United States' maximum pressure campaign against Tehran.

By taking control of the vessel, the Navy has signalled a more aggressive posture in the region's waterways. This development has immediately complicated the geopolitical landscape, as the vessel remains in American custody while legal and military officials determine the next steps for its crew and contents.

The Iran-flagged container ship TOUSKA IMO 9328900 which US Navy seized in Gulf of Oman according to President Trump, was in China; left ~ March 29, AIS data shows. Made stop in Malaysia ( Port Klang) before departing around April 12 ( see full voyage below and red box shows… pic.twitter.com/oS4EzK8ZrH — Noam Raydan (@NoamRaydan) April 19, 2026

Fragile Ceasefire Nears Wednesday Expiration

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The current hostilities come at a critical juncture as the existing ceasefire agreement is scheduled to expire this Wednesday. Despite the rising tensions, Trump has stated that American negotiators are still prepared to head to Pakistan on Monday for potential high-level talks. However, the likelihood of these discussions yielding a positive result has been cast into doubt by the latest military manoeuvres.

While the US side maintains that a diplomatic path remains open, Iranian state media has been less optimistic. Iran's state media reported that shortly after the ship seizure was announced, President Masoud Pezeshkian warned in a call with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the US action was 'bullying' and represented 'unreasonable behaviour.' This has led to increased suspicion that the US will repeat previous patterns and 'betray diplomacy,' the Guardian reported.

Separately, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Pakistani counterpart that recent US rhetoric and contradictions signal 'bad intentions and lack of seriousness in diplomacy.'

Pakistan has yet to confirm further talks, but has begun tightening security in Islamabad. With no direct comments from top Iranian leadership regarding Trump's announcement, the region remains on high alert as the Wednesday ceasefire deadline looms.