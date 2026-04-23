The silence emanating from the White House and President Donald Trump is deafening amid the reported attacks made by Iran after the POTUS announced that the ceasefire was extended. Trump, who has been vocal about the conflict on social media, did not make any post about Tehran's recent move.

This lack of communication has sparked a wave of questioning regarding the efficacy of the President's recent diplomatic concessions. While the region remains on a knife-edge, the absence of the Commander-in-Chief's typical rapid-fire digital commentary has left both allies and adversaries guessing.

White House Silence Amid Escalating Naval Hostilities

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A recent CBS News report on TikTok highlighted the stark contrast between the unfolding crisis and the quietude in Washington. The report noted that there have been no statements from the White House and a total absence of posts on Trump's Truth Social after Iran fired on three commercial vessels and seized two of them.

'He's been pretty quiet so far today. No Truth Socials about it, no statements about it from the White House,' the analyst said before sharing the possible reason behind the silence.

According to the female analyst, it probably had something to do with Trump's announcement hours earlier about the ceasefire extension. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed 'Iran is seriously fractured' and the US was reportedly 'asked to hold our attack' on Tehran until their leaders come up with a 'unified proposal.' It seems that it isn't the case after all.

'Condemning this Iranian move right now could open him up to some questions, some scrutiny about whether he gave away too much and whether the Iranians are flaunting his willingness to give them some grace and extend the ceasefire,' the analyst explained.

Notably, the administration has yet to establish a firm public deadline for receiving these new negotiating terms from Tehran. This diplomatic pause occurs as business leaders warn of the severe economic consequences of continued paralysis in the Strait of Hormuz. A prolonged shipping blockade is expected to drive up the global cost of oil and fertilisers, which threatens an inflationary impact on groceries, goods, and pharmaceuticals.

Iranian Scepticism And The Seizure Of The Touska

From Tehran's perspective, the American ceasefire extension is met with significant hostility and suspicion. Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Iran's top negotiator, dismissed the diplomatic gesture as 'nothing.' He argued that 'Trump's ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike.'

Tensions were further exacerbated by the United States' seizure of Touska, an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, during the ceasefire. Iranian officials have vocally condemned this action, calling it a direct violation of the agreed ceasefire terms. This seizure has provided Tehran with a rhetorical justification for its own aggressive manoeuvres within the shipping corridor.

Ceasefire Extended

Following President Trump's extension of the ceasefire on Tuesday, the White House confirmed that Vice President JD Vance's planned trip to Pakistan on Tuesday has been cancelled. Despite this unilateral move by Washington, Tehran has not formally acknowledged or accepted the extension and maintains that its military is at full readiness to respond to any potential US strikes.

Furthermore, officials in Tehran have not disavowed statements from senior adviser Mahdi Mohammadi, who recently characterised the extension as a 'ploy.' This lack of formal recognition from the Iranian government indicates that the ceasefire remains a precarious, one-sided arrangement.

The conflicting narratives between Washington and Tehran have made a peaceful resolution seem increasingly remote. Consequently, regional tensions remain high as both nations maintain a combative posture. While the US maintains its right to enforce maritime law, Iran views such actions as acts of economic warfare. This cycle of seizure and retaliation has effectively paralysed one of the world's most vital energy arteries.