The United States suffered the loss of two military aircraft on the same day on Friday, 3 April, as an A-10 Warthog attack plane crashed in the Persian Gulf region around the same time an F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iranian territory — marking the first confirmed loss of a manned US aircraft inside Iran since the war began five weeks ago. The A-10's lone pilot was safely rescued.

Officials did not provide details on the cause or the exact location of the A-10 crash. The back-to-back losses in a single operational day represent a significant blow to American claims of air dominance over the region, coming just days after senior US officials publicly insisted that Iran's aerial defences had been all but destroyed.

F-15E Shot Down, One Crew Member Still Missing

The shoot-down of the F-15E marks the first time during Operation Epic Fury that a manned US aircraft has been brought down by enemy fire. The F-15E Strike Eagle flies with two crew — a pilot and a weapons-systems officer — and the Boeing-made aircraft conducts both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. One of the two crew members was rescued by US special forces on Iranian territory, while a search remains ongoing for the second.

Iran's successful downing of the jet comes despite repeated claims from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other officials that the US had achieved dominance of the Iranian skies. In a prime-time address earlier in the week, President Donald Trump declared there was 'not a thing' Iran could do to stop potential strikes. 'They have no anti-aircraft equipment. Their radar is 100% annihilated. We are unstoppable as a military force,' he said.



Wreckage images published by outlets in Tehran were analysed by Peter Layton, a former officer in the Australian Air Force and visiting fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute, who said that 'structure looks like an F-15' and identified 'tail flash stripe markings from the 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom.' The base in Suffolk hosts thousands of active-duty personnel and operates multiple squadrons of F-15 Strike Eagles and F-35A Lightning II jets.

Iran Puts a Bounty on Missing Airmen

An anchor on a channel affiliated with Iranian state television urged residents to hand over any 'enemy pilot' to police and promised a reward for anyone who did. Iranian authorities in at least two provinces — Kohkilouyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, as well as Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari — issued public appeals for civilians to join the search.

Iran is also hunting for the crew, while Israel is helping the US with intelligence in order to locate the other crew member. Israel also postponed several planned strikes in Iran to avoid hampering the rescue effort, an Israeli official said.



Massive blow to the Pentagon. An expert military analyst on Fox News confirms the downed F-15E is the absolute workhorse of the Air Force, carrying the heaviest bomb load. Iran just obliterated one of Washington's most critical assets (+A10). The White House is panicking. pic.twitter.com/TPL8hNdRom — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 3, 2026

A Pattern of Losses Now Impossible to Ignore

Four US military planes had gone down during the Iran war before Friday's incidents — three fighter jets hit by friendly fire over Kuwait and a refuelling tanker plane that crashed in Iraq following an incident with another US aircraft. With two more aircraft now lost in a single day, the cumulative toll on US air assets is drawing fresh scrutiny.

The downing of the F-15E marked a sharp escalation in the conflict, raising the stakes as US and Israeli strikes on Iran continue and Tehran intensifies attacks across the region.US Senator Chris Murphy went further in his assessment, saying 'we cannot destroy all their missiles or drones, nor their nuclear programme' and warning that 'Iran projects more power in the region than they did before the war.'



The loss of two US warplanes in a single day — an F-15E over Iran and an A-10 Warthog near the Strait of Hormuz — carries consequences that extend well beyond the battlefield. The Strait of Hormuz remains largely blockaded by Iran, with spot prices of Brent crude around $109 on Friday, up more than 50% since the start of the war. Each aircraft loss chips away at the public narrative of swift, unchallenged US air superiority and raises difficult questions about the trajectory and cost of the conflict, both in lives and in global economic stability.