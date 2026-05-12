Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to share a series of AI-generated images depicting American forces destroying Iranian military targets, captioning one post 'Lasers: Bing, Bing, GONE!!!' and another 'Bye Bye, Fast Boats' — imagery that the official White House account subsequently amplified to 2.1 million views on X.

The posts arrived at a particularly fraught moment. The ceasefire between the US and Iran hung by a thread on Monday after Trump panned Tehran's latest proposal as a 'piece of garbage' and met with military leaders to plot his next move. Speaking to reporters, Trump said: 'The ceasefire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, Sir, your loved one has approximately a one per cent chance of living.' He had also dismissed Tehran's latest negotiating proposal, calling it 'TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE' in a separate post on social media.

Fictional Strikes, Real Tension

One post showed a US warship directing what appeared to be a laser beam at an aircraft marked with the Iranian flag, with the plane caught mid-explosion. A second depicted a US drone positioned above several Iranian-flagged vessels in open water, the boats engulfed in flames as explosions tore through them simultaneously. Trump captioned the first 'Lasers: Bing, Bing, GONE!!!' and the second 'Bye Bye, Fast Boats.'

The images are digitally fabricated and depict no real military engagement, but their timing and tone signal something beyond online bravado. Posting them as ceasefire talks deteriorate suggests the White House is using social media as a tool of pressure — projecting military confidence at a moment when diplomatic options appear to be narrowing.

This is not the first time Trump has leaned on digitally generated imagery during the Iran standoff. In April, Trump shared a photo of himself wearing aviators and holding a gun in front of a backdrop of explosions — a pattern that analysts say blurs the line between military communication and online spectacle.

What Experts Say About the Laser Claim

The 'Bing, Bing, GONE' framing — specifically the laser imagery — has drawn scrutiny from defence analysts who say it overstates the current capabilities of US directed-energy weapons. A Congressional Research Service report on Navy shipboard lasers notes that lasers can generally engage only one target at a time and remain vulnerable to saturation attacks, precisely the type of swarm scenario Iran's naval doctrine is designed to create.

Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby said he was 'not ready to go all in yet' on shipboard lasers, while Fleet Forces Commander Adm. Daryl Caudle said the Navy should be 'embarrassed' that directed-energy weapons have not yet matured into a dependable operational capability. The Pentagon itself, in other words, still views the technology as evolving rather than battle-ready.

Iran's so-called fast boats, meanwhile, are not considered a trivial threat by US military planners. The Defence Intelligence Agency has noted that IRGC Navy units train to conduct hit-and-run attacks against larger naval vessels using swarms of small boats combined with coastal missiles, naval mines, and maritime special operations forces — a doctrine that has shaped US naval planning in the Gulf for decades.

A Ceasefire in Name Only

Behind the memes, the diplomatic picture remains bleak. Trump has repeatedly set deadlines for Iran to agree to a deal, then pulled back even when Tehran did not comply — on no fewer than five occasions in one month between March 21 and April 21.

Trump has estimated that roughly 70 per cent of America's targets inside Iran had been hit, and the Trump administration formally declared Operation Epic Fury 'terminated' and submitted notification of its end to Congress on 1 May. Yet Trump himself has insisted the procedural conclusion does not mean military operations 'are done.'

Trump met with his national security team on Monday to discuss next steps in the Iran conflict, including the possibility of resuming military action, after negotiations deadlocked on Sunday, three US officials told Axios. Trump told reporters before the meeting: 'I have a plan. Iran can't have a nuclear weapon.' Officials indicated Trump was unlikely to order military action before returning from his trip to China.

Trump's AI posts arrived as his own words painted the bleakest picture yet of where talks stand. With both sides still exchanging fire in the strait and no breakthrough in sight, the risk of a full return to hostilities remains real — and the global economic consequences would be immediate.

Retired US Army Lieutenant General Karen Gibson has cautioned that Tehran does not need to win a conventional naval battle to keep the waterway effectively closed. 'Commercial confidence is really the centre of gravity,' Gibson said.