Iran has openly threatened to destroy the massive OpenAI‑backed Stargate AI data centre in Abu Dhabi, saying it could be a legitimate target if tensions with the United States escalate further.

In a video released by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on 3 April, a senior military spokesperson warned that the facility and other technology infrastructure in the region could face 'complete and utter annihilation' if Washington proceeds with strikes against Iranian power plants or other critical systems.

The video shows satellite imagery and a Google Maps-style zoom into a desert spot near the UAE coast, with on‑screen text stating 'Nothing stays hidden to our sight, though hidden by Google.' That message was clearly meant to underline Iran's claim that it knows the centre's location, even if it isn't obvious on standard mapping tools.

Iran leveling up

They released a video of threatening to strike 1GW Stargate AI datacenter in the UAE.



The data center is hidden on Google maps they even shown that pic.twitter.com/LuOGIp3BVj — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 3, 2026

What the IRGC Said in Its Warning

Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari, speaking in the video, laid out Tehran's reasoning. He said that if the United States continues to threaten to hit Iranian infrastructure, Iran would respond swiftly.

In his words, 'All power plants, energy infrastructure, and information and communications technology of the Zionist regime, and all similar companies in the region that have American shareholders will face complete and utter annihilation.'

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That phrase 'complete and utter annihilation' was central to the threat, and the video singled out the Stargate data centre as a potential target because of its connections to American tech companies and its strategic importance.

What Is the Stargate AI Data Centre?

The facility at the centre of the threat is part of a much larger initiative known as Stargate UAE, a multibillion‑dollar effort to build one of the world's biggest AI computing hubs outside the United States.

The project involves major technology companies, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Cisco, and Japan's SoftBank, and it has been described as a key piece of global artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Though still under construction, the centre is expected to eventually reach a computing capacity of up to 1 gigawatt—enough to rival the largest AI clusters worldwide. In practical terms, that means it would be a place where huge AI systems can be trained and run, supporting everything from research labs to commercial platforms.

What Could Happen if Iran Hit Stargate AI Data Centre

If Iran were to strike the Stargate AI data centre in Abu Dhabi, the consequences could be serious and far-reaching.

First, there would be immediate physical damage to the facility, which is designed to host thousands of high-powered servers that run AI systems. This could temporarily knock out AI operations for OpenAI and its partners, slowing research, cloud services, and commercial AI applications that rely on the centre's computing power.

Beyond the tech impact, an attack could escalate regional tensions between Iran, the UAE, and the United States. The UAE might respond with defensive measures, and the US could treat the strike as an attack on American interests, potentially triggering military retaliation. Economically, the disruption of a major AI hub could affect global markets, cloud computing services, and AI-dependent industries.

As one commenter said, 'we went from "AI might take your job" to "AI might start a war" faster than anyone thought possible.'

Finally, striking a civilian tech facility would mark a dangerous precedent, as AI data centres are not traditional military targets.