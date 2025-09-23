US President Donald Trump, joined by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently claimed that the use of Tylenol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy is linked to a rise in autism, urging women to avoid it unless absolutely necessary. He also suggested re-evaluating vaccine schedules in children. Medical experts and pregnancy health authorities immediately criticised the statements as lacking credible scientific support.

Online, reactions have been intense and varied. On X/Twitter, many users expressed frustration and fear, saying the claims could cause undue worry among pregnant women. Memes have spread too — some exaggerated the scenario, others sarcastically comparing Tylenol to 'superpowers' lost if avoiding it. There are also posts sharing personal stories: parents debating whether their own use of painkillers might have played a role, even though they acknowledge they weren't doctors. Meanwhile, groups such as the National Autistic Society condemned the claim, calling it 'anti-science' and warning against the spread of misinformation.

Medical experts emphasise that decades of research, including large-scale Swedish and US studies, have found no causal link between acetaminophen use in pregnancy and autism. Makers of Tylenol, Kenvue, issued statements opposing Trump's claim, citing the drug's record of safety. Health regulators in the UK and elsewhere also reaffirmed that Tylenol remains among the safest options for treating pain and fever in pregnant women, when used correctly.