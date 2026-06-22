Adele's blunt admission that she 'f****** hate[s] touring' is back in the spotlight after a report claimed the singer has quietly flown to London to write and record new music at Church Studios in Crouch End, north London.

Nothing is confirmed yet, so the talk of a comeback should be taken with a grain of salt, but the timing has been enough to set off fresh speculation about what the 38-year-old is planning next, nearly two years after she stepped away from the road and closed her Las Vegas residency in November 2024.

This is not the first time Adele has made a virtue of distance from the touring grind. When she brought Weekends with Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to an end, she told fans she had chosen a residency partly because she did not want the chaos of life on the road and partly so she could keep her son Angelo's life as normal as possible.

The line that has now resurfaced, delivered in her own unmistakable way, explained a lot about why she has often preferred control, space and long-form residency runs to the old pop-star treadmill.

Adele's London Return Revives Comeback Talk

The new report says Adele has left her home in Los Angeles and been spotted at Church Studios, the north London venue owned by producer Paul Epworth, where she recorded parts of her 2015 album 25. A source told The Sun that she was spending 'at least a fortnight' in London writing and recording, and that she had been in and out of sessions while keeping a low profile.

The insider added that Church Studios made sense because it was familiar and because Epworth is based there, rather than forcing her to work elsewhere in Los Angeles.

That alone would have been enough to get the speculation machine humming. Add in the fact that Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon was also seen at the studio, while Gracie Abrams was reportedly filming a music video outside, and the whole place starts to feel like the sort of creative crossroads that inevitably attracts attention. The studio's list of former visitors does not hurt either. Blur, Oasis, Coldplay and Sir Paul McCartney have all worked there before, and the building was once owned by Eurythmics star Dave Stewart.

It is the sort of address that carries a bit of lore, and Adele knows exactly what she is doing by going back to it.

According to the report, the decision may be about more than convenience. The Sun said Adele wanted the music to honour London, where she grew up, and that people close to her had encouraged her to reconnect with her roots in order to inspire something different. One insider claimed her last album was 'very Hollywood,' while Adele's earliest appeal came from being 'down to earth and relatable.'

That argument, whether fair or not, sits right at the centre of the current chatter. Fans are not simply wondering whether she is recording again. They are wondering what version of Adele she is trying to bring back.

Why Adele's Touring Line Still Lands

Part of the reason this old quote has so much traction is that it sounds less like a throwaway gripe and more like a thesis statement. Adele has never pretended to adore the machinery of pop stardom. She has built a career by resisting it, at least in part, and the contrast between her enormous fame and her preference for privacy is still one of the most interesting things about her.

Even now, the idea of Adele slipping in and out of London studios with a low profile feels more believable than a glossy rollout packed with noise and fanfare.

The report also notes that she has already been seen out and about since returning to the UK, including at Aaron Taylor-Johnson's recent birthday party and at Lola Young's concert at the O2 Academy Brixton. That is hardly a full-blown public campaign, but it does suggest a singer who is back in the orbit of London life, not hiding from it entirely.

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For a star as studied as Adele, even a handful of sightings can feel loaded. The question is whether they are only social calls, or the first visible signs of a proper reset.

What is certain is that Adele's own words from 2024 still define the story better than any outside speculation. 'I chose to do a residency maybe because I f****** hate touring,' she told the crowd, before explaining that she had done it so Angelo could keep a normal life. 'I love you to bits,' she added that night, thanking fans for their patience.

However the next chapter looks, that tension between intimacy and spectacle is still the heart of the Adele story. And right now, London seems to be where she has chosen to write it.