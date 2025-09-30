After 13 years since their last full reunion, the Spice Girls appear closer than ever to a major comeback, with plans for a 2026 world tour gaining momentum. Victoria Beckham's subtle social media hint and band members' discussions have reignited hopes of seeing the iconic girl group on stage once again. While not everyone may be involved, the possibility of a tour is no longer just a rumour.

Here's what we know about the potential reunion, who's on board, and what fans might expect from the Spice Girls in the coming year.

Victoria Beckham's Tempting Tease at Wembley

Victoria Beckham, 51, dropped the biggest hint yet that she might return to perform with the Spice Girls.

Attending an Oasis gig at Wembley Stadium with her family, she posted a clip of her husband David Beckham, 50, enjoying the concert, tagging her former bandmates Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Melanie C with the word 'Tempting...'.

This was her first public sign of interest in reuniting since their appearance at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

Other Members Pushing for a 2026 Reunion

The remaining four members, Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, and Melanie C, are reportedly considering a world tour next year to mark the group's 30th anniversary.

Geri Horner and long-time band manager Simon Fuller have reconnected and are said to be meeting in Miami to discuss possible plans. The involvement of Fuller, who once managed the Beckhams, could significantly boost the scale of any tour.

Although nothing is confirmed, insiders suggest this is the most serious reunion talk in years. Mel C has publicly hinted at plans for a 2026 tour during an interview in Australia, saying the group wants to 'do something special'.

Victoria's Possible Role and Band Dynamics

Victoria Beckham is said to be '90 per cent out of the running' for a full reunion tour, focusing instead on her fashion business and family life.

However, there remains a chance she could take part in a limited way, perhaps through a virtual avatar appearance or a special one-off performance to honour the band's legacy.

The other members respect Victoria's decision but are moving forward with plans that could see them touring without her.

The Spice Girls originally rose to fame in 1996 with their debut single 'Wannabe', selling over 100 million records and achieving nine number one hits within just four years.

They last toured together in 2019, excluding Victoria, with 13 sold-out stadium shows across the UK and Ireland. The tour attracted 700,000 fans and earned each member approximately £4.4 million (roughly $5.9 million). Their reunion then followed their 2012 Olympic performance, which marked their last full group appearance.

What Fans Can Expect

While the final lineup and dates are still under discussion, fans should prepare for some form of global celebration of the Spice Girls' 30 years. With Geri and Simon Fuller potentially leading the project, the scale of the tour could be significant, attracting old and new fans alike.

Mel C's comments and Victoria's recent social media hint both suggest the group is quietly working behind the scenes, aiming for a major announcement soon.