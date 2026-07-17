New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced plans to crack down on deceptive AI-generated apartment listings, targeting a growing practice known as 'housefishing' that critics say is misleading renters into viewing properties that look nothing like their online advertisements.

The proposal forms part of Mamdani's wider package of tenant protection reforms following the city's 'Rental Ripoff Hearings.' Under the plan, estate agents and property listing platforms would be required to clearly disclose when photographs or videos have been created or significantly altered using artificial intelligence.

The initiative comes as AI editing tools become increasingly common in the property market, allowing listings to digitally remove flaws, add furniture or even change the appearance of entire rooms.

What Is 'Housefishing'?

'Housefishing' is a term borrowed from 'catfishing,' where someone creates a misleading online identity. In the property market, it refers to the use of AI or extensive digital editing to make homes or apartments appear significantly better than they are in reality.

While traditional editing has long been used to improve lighting or remove clutter, modern AI tools can generate entirely new furniture, repair damaged walls, replace flooring, enlarge rooms and even create features that do not exist.

Buyers and renters have reported arriving at viewings only to discover homes that look dramatically different from the polished images advertised online.

What Is Mamdani Proposing?

Under Mamdani's proposal, landlords, estate agents and property websites would have to provide 'clear and conspicuous' disclosure whenever AI-generated or digitally altered images and videos are used in rental listings.

The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection would work alongside major platforms, including StreetEasy and Zillow, to enforce the disclosure requirements once they take effect.

Announcing the proposal, Mamdani said renters should not have to wonder whether the apartment they are viewing online actually exists as advertised. He also joked that finding a flat on StreetEasy should be 'easy,' not misleading.

The reforms are expected to be introduced in stages over the next three years.

Why Is AI in Property Listings Becoming a Problem?

Artificial intelligence has made sophisticated image editing faster, cheaper and more accessible than ever before.

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Property professionals say AI can be helpful when used responsibly, such as virtually staging an empty room or improving lighting. Problems arise when the technology is used to conceal defects, exaggerate room sizes or digitally remove issues such as mould, damaged walls or outdated interiors.

Some estate agents have described this growing trend as 'housefishing, warning that misleading listings waste buyers' time and erode trust in the housing market.

Consumer advocates argue that renters should know when an image has been digitally manipulated so they can make informed decisions before arranging a viewing.

Could Other Places Follow New York?

New York is not the first jurisdiction to tackle AI-enhanced property listings.

California introduced legislation requiring disclosure when estate agent photographs have been digitally altered, while similar transparency rules have been discussed in other markets as AI-generated imagery becomes increasingly common.

In the UK, property experts have also warned about the rise of 'housefishing,' with some arguing that clearer disclosure requirements would help rebuild consumer confidence.

Although Mamdani's proposal focuses on New York City, it reflects a broader debate over how artificial intelligence should be used in property marketing.

As AI tools become more powerful, governments and industry groups are increasingly seeking ways to ensure technology enhances property listings without misleading the people searching for their next home.