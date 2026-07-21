Mechanical keyboards have become a way to personalise a workspace, improve comfort and add character to a desk setup. While many keyboards focus on futuristic designs and gaming aesthetics, the Epomaker Glyph takes a different approach by bringing back the charm of classic typewriters with a modern twist.

Combining round keycaps, a return lever, rotary knob and customisable TFT screen, the Epomaker Glyph blends nostalgia with today's mechanical keyboard technology. At $139 (about £104), it promises a premium typing experience with features like hot-swappable switches, tri-mode connectivity, an 8000mAh battery and a five-layer sound-dampening structure.

But does this retro-inspired keyboard deliver more than just good looks?

Design and Build

The Epomaker Glyph immediately stands out with its vintage-inspired design. The round PBT keycaps recreate the look of traditional typewriters while maintaining the comfort and spacing expected from a modern keyboard. It has a compact 75% layout with 83 keys, making it a practical choice for users who want to save desk space without losing essential functions.

The keyboard feels sturdy thanks to its ABS plastic case and metal mounting plate. There is very little flex, giving it a premium feel that is impressive for its price range. The factory-lubricated switches also provide a smooth typing experience right out of the box.

One of its most unique features is the customisable dot-matrix LED display. It can show animations, icons and system information, adding personality to your setup. Definitely a fun, decorative addition!

Features and Functionality

The Glyph is packed with features that make it more than just a stylish keyboard.

The rotary knob provides quick access to controls like volume adjustment and navigation, while the side lever adds a fun typewriter-inspired touch. Working as an Enter or Backspace key, the lever makes common actions feel more tactile and enjoyable.

The keyboard also includes a built-in slot designed to hold a smartphone or small tablet. It is useful for keeping messages, notes or reference materials within view while working. The space is better suited for phones and smaller devices, but not larger tablets.

With hot-swappable switches, users can easily customise the typing feel without soldering. This makes the Glyph a great option for keyboard enthusiasts who enjoy experimenting with different switches.

Typing Performance

The Epomaker Glyph delivers where it matters most: typing performance.

Its five-layer top-mounted structure uses sound-dampening materials to create a softer and more refined typing experience. Each keystroke feels stable, with reduced hollow sounds and a satisfying acoustic profile.

The keyboard works well for different tasks, whether you are writing documents, coding, studying or gaming. The smooth switches and comfortable round keycaps make long typing sessions easier, while the responsive performance keeps up with everyday gaming needs.

For competitive gaming, the 2.4GHz wireless mode or wired connection is recommended. Bluetooth works reliably for general use but may not offer the speed required for fast-paced gameplay.

Connectivity and Battery

One of the Glyph's biggest strengths is its flexibility. It supports tri-mode connectivity, allowing you to connect through USB-C, Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless.

The large 8000mAh battery provides long-lasting wireless performance, making it convenient for users who move between different devices. Whether switching between a laptop, desktop or mobile device, the process is quick and hassle-free.

The keyboard works with Windows, macOS and Bluetooth-enabled devices. While some software features work better on Windows, there are no major compatibility issues.

Software and Customisation

The Glyph offers plenty of ways to personalise your experience. Through its software, you can remap keys, create macros, adjust RGB lighting and customise the TFT screen.

The dynamic RGB backlighting adds to its retro-modern style, while the customisation options give users more control over how the keyboard looks and functions. Although the software could use some improvements, it remains straightforward to navigate once users become familiar with the settings.

Final Verdict

The Epomaker Glyph is a mechanical keyboard that successfully combines retro style with modern features. It delivers a satisfying typing experience, strong build quality and plenty of customisation options without reaching premium-brand prices.

It is an excellent choice for writers, professionals, gamers and keyboard enthusiasts who want something different from the usual minimalist designs. While the LED display and typewriter-inspired details may not appeal to everyone, they give the Glyph a unique identity that helps it stand apart.

If you are looking for a retro-style keyboard that looks great, feels comfortable and performs reliably, the Epomaker Glyph is a strong contender worth considering. It is available to purchase through the official Epomaker website and Amazon.

About Epomaker

Founded in 2019, Epomaker is a global mechanical keyboard brand dedicated to making high-quality, feature-rich keyboards accessible to enthusiasts worldwide. Short for 'Epoch of Makers', it champions customization, creativity, and performance, blending advanced features with everyday reliability. Backed by a community-driven approach, Epomaker continuously refines its products through user feedback, delivering innovative, competitively priced keyboards built for work, play, and creation.