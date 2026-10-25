Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey has approved the Ten Commandments poster that public schools must display from 1 January 2027 under a law enacted in 2026. His 8 October memo identifies the official design as the only version schools may display to comply with the law.

The requirement stems from Senate Bill 99, approved by the Alabama Legislature during its 2026 session and signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey in April. During legislative debate, supporters presented the displays as recognition of historical influence, while opponents raised concerns about the separation of church and state.

In his memo to city and county superintendents, Mackey stated that printed copies would be provided to schools without charge. Further information about distribution was expected later.

Where Ten Commandments Posters Are Required

Schools must display the poster in a common area, such as an entrance, cafeteria or library. The requirement also extends to every fifth- through 12th-grade classroom where United States history is routinely taught.

Schools serving only kindergarten through fourth grade are exempt. The legislation passed the Alabama House in April by a vote of 81-10 after clearing the Senate by 28-6.

The law requires displays to include language stating that decisions about faith remain with students and their families. It also requires an explanation that the poster is intended to recognise the historical role of the Ten Commandments in American history.

Ten Commandments Poster References Founding Documents

The approved poster is titled 'Historical Truths: The Ten Commandments and America's Founding Documents'. It features the Ten Commandments alongside references to the Mayflower Compact, the Northwest Ordinance, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

A quotation from former President John Quincy Adams also appears on the design. In an 1813 letter to his son, Adams wrote that the Ten Commandments served as both a moral and civil code and that many of their principles had been reflected in legal systems throughout history.

The phrase 'One Nation under God' appears at the bottom against a background featuring an American flag and a bald eagle.

The poster cites the Alabama Constitution's prohibition on establishing religion by law and states that Alabama respects public school students' rights to be free from state-established religion. Its explanation of the display's purpose reads as follows.

'Recognizing that personal choice about matters of faith is left to students and their families, the purpose of this poster is simply to acknowledge the historical role of the Ten Commandments, and the broader Judeo-Christian tradition, in shaping American civil society.'

Ten Commandments Laws Face Differing Court Outcomes

Supporters maintained during legislative debate that the displays recognise the Ten Commandments' influence on the nation's founding principles rather than promote a particular religion. Opponents argued that requiring the posters could leave students of other faiths feeling excluded, alongside their concerns about the separation of church and state.

Other states with similar requirements have faced legal challenges. A federal judge ruled in March that an Arkansas law requiring Ten Commandments displays in public schools was unconstitutional.

Courts have reached different conclusions on comparable measures elsewhere. Federal appeals courts have allowed laws in Louisiana and Texas requiring Ten Commandments displays in public schools to take effect while legal challenges continue.