Stephen A. Smith argued on SiriusXM on Friday that Donald Trump's criticism of LeBron James served a political purpose before the midterms, defending the Philadelphia 76ers forward after the president condemned his conduct during the national anthem at Madison Square Garden.

Trump's criticism followed James stretching, swinging his arms and practising his golf swing and jump shot during 'The Star-Spangled Banner' on Tuesday. The Irish Star reported that other 76ers players stood solemnly. Trump then addressed James's behaviour in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

Stephen A. Smith Questions Trump's Timing

Speaking on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Friday afternoon, Smith argued that the approaching midterms explained Trump's decision to target James. That assessment concerned the president's political motives, which the available reporting does not independently establish.

'There's a reason that he's saying it about LeBron James,' Smith proclaimed. 'It makes LeBron James a politically expedient tool to use as the midterms approach, because it's about 10 days away.'

Smith's comments followed his criticism of Trump during an appearance on The View earlier that week, according to The Irish Star. The report describes Smith as an independent and records that he had previously attended a White House dinner with Trump, Kid Rock, Bill Maher and others.

Stephen A. Smith Frames LeBron James as a Political Target

Smith suggested that Trump was drawing on an approach that had previously worked. His argument presented the dispute over James's behaviour as politically useful to the president ahead of the midterms.

'He won't be able to accomplish what he is aiming to accomplish. And so as a result, why would you say he's going after LeBron James? Because damn it, it's worked before,' he added.

Smith then expanded on his view of Trump's ability to pursue a political objective through such confrontations.

'[Trump], contrary to what you all want to say about him, has an idea of what he's doing. He knows how to stir the cup. He knows how to position himself to do things that are politically expedient so he can position himself to get what he wants, which in this case is the midterms.'

Donald Trump is coming after LeBron James, but let’s be CLEAR… this is BIGGER than basketball!



Is Trump using LeBron to rally his political base ahead of the midterm elections? I’ve got some THOUGHTS on that!



Watch my FULL breakdown on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/oD7LDXkcLL — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 23, 2026

Stephen A. Smith's Defence and LeBron James's Response

In the Thursday post quoted by The Irish Star, Trump accused James of disrespecting the country.

'While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country,' Trump posted.

'LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for! I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,' he wrote.

Smith has not always agreed with James, according to the report, but defended him during Friday's broadcast. James responded when questioned about Trump's post after Philadelphia's 114–106 comeback victory over Cleveland on Thursday.

James replied, 'It's a slow news day at the office, you know.' He added, 'Slow news day in the office.'

The account reported that James contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds as Philadelphia recovered from a 29-point deficit. The result took the 76ers to 2-0 at the beginning of the season, following an offseason of personnel changes that included the addition of Jaylen Brown.