A shooting instructor's split-second intervention has been credited with preventing a tragedy after a man turned a handgun on himself during a shooting lesson at a range in north-western Türkiye. Security camera footage from the facility in Nilüfer, a district of Bursa, shows the instructor and another person rushing to intervene after the customer pointed the weapon at his own head. The pair managed to wrestle the firearm away, preventing a potentially fatal outcome.

Turkish news agency Demirören News Agency (DHA) published its report on 11 November, although the incident itself reportedly happened several months earlier. It has since attracted attention online, with viewers praising the speed of the staff members' response.

A Shooting Lesson Takes a Dangerous Turn

According to DHA, the man had visited the shooting range to practise and had spent some time firing at targets. However, the session took an alarming turn when he unexpectedly raised the handgun and directed it towards his head.

The instructor, who was standing beside him, immediately intervened. Another person at the facility quickly joined the effort as they attempted to take control of the weapon.

A struggle followed before the firearm was eventually removed from the man's possession. Surveillance footage captured the tense confrontation, showing how an ordinary shooting lesson suddenly became a life-threatening emergency.

Security Camera Footage Captures the Intervention

The confrontation was recorded by surveillance cameras inside the shooting facility. The footage was subsequently released publicly, bringing attention to the actions of the instructor and the other person who helped disarm the customer. The recording shows just how quickly the situation unfolded, leaving the staff members with very little time to react.

Although their intervention prevented a potentially fatal incident, there has been limited information about what happened to the man afterwards. Reports have not established whether he received medical or mental health assistance or whether authorities launched any further investigation.

Online Viewers React to the Instructor's Actions

The footage also prompted discussions on Reddit, where viewers shared their reactions to the incident and the way the video was presented. Some users praised the instructor for recognising the danger and acting immediately. One commenter wrote, 'Amazing they stopped him.'

Others focused on the editing technique used in the circulating footage, particularly the trend of showing a few seconds of a dramatic moment before restarting the video from the beginning. One frustrated viewer commented, 'I hate this trend of showing 3 seconds of the video and them starting at the beginning.'

The discussion also included expressions of concern for the man, with viewers recognising the seriousness of the apparent suicide attempt.

A Reminder of the Importance of Firearm Safety

The incident highlights the responsibilities of people supervising firearms, particularly in environments where customers are handling potentially lethal weapons. While the footage captures only a brief confrontation, it documents an intervention that prevented a potentially fatal incident.

Shooting instructors are expected to monitor participants and maintain safety throughout training sessions. In this case, the instructor's awareness and immediate response proved crucial when the situation unexpectedly escalated.