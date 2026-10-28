A California murder investigation has brought renewed attention to a divorce and child custody dispute involving Jasmine Gill, a 30-year-old Sacramento registered nurse whose burned remains were discovered in El Dorado County.

Jasmine vanished from her home in late September 2026. After a detailed investigation uncovered inconsistencies in his account, authorities took her husband, 28-year-old Gurinder Gill, into custody on a murder charge.

Gurinder Gill allegedly told investigators that ICE agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was checking the mail outside their home. Loved ones have since revealed that the victim was seeking a divorce. Jasmine was desperately fighting to build a safe, independent life for herself and her infant child before her life was cut short.

A Collapsed Marriage

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office stated that Jasmine was last seen at the couple's residence on 30 September. Her cousin reported her missing on 4 October. During the investigation, detectives learned the Gills were involved in an ongoing child custody dispute and a divorce.

Jasmine's family said she was seeking a fresh start for herself and her son. According to the family's fundraising appeal, she was fighting for a better future for herself and her baby, seeking freedom, safety and a fresh start.

The family indicated that Jasmine was murdered before she could build a future for herself and her child. The family also noted that Jasmine followed in her mother's footsteps to become a registered nurse, drawing motivation from the resilience obtained after losing her father at an early age.

The ICE Story Falls Apart

Gurinder initially told deputies that ICE agents had detained Jasmine while she was checking the mail outside their home. Detectives then contacted ICE, which confirmed no enforcement activity happened at the residence.

Investigators then found several inconsistencies in Gurinder's account. On 1 October, burned human remains were found in El Dorado County 70 miles from the couple's residence. Jewellery found with the remains helped confirm Jasmine's identity, prompting detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for her husband.

Gurinder was arrested on 14 October and booked into the Sacramento County jail on a murder charge. Authorities state he is ineligible for bail, and the sheriff's office has not released further details concerning the alleged killing.

Family Seeks Answers and Repatriation

Jasmine's family has since launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to return her remains to her mother in India, cover the funeral costs and support her son. Her mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, a nurse, said in a video that her daughter had been subjected to a lot of cruelty. Kaur raised Jasmine and her brother largely alone after her husband died when Jasmine was young.

The family described Jasmine as a devoted daughter and mother to an eight-month-old baby boy who needed her more than anything. They indicated donations would also assist with legal costs as they continued to seek justice.

As of 23 October, the family had raised more than $21,000 toward the $75,000 fundraising target. Online court records did not show a formal plea or defence attorney representation as the criminal case moves forward.