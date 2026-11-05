Mehdi Hasan told Donald Trump, Mike Rogers and MAGA to 'cry more' after Democrat Abdul El-Sayed was projected to win Michigan's US Senate race, potentially making him the first Muslim elected to the chamber.

Speaking during Zeteo's election-night coverage, Hasan celebrated El-Sayed's projected victory over Rogers and named figures amid controversy.

Hasan Names Trump, Rogers and Other Critics

Hasan addressed Trump, Rogers, Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance before naming Michigan congresswoman Haley Stevens, her fiancé Jason Turkish, representatives Josh Gottheimer, Hillary Scholten and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Senator John Fetterman and former senator Joe Manchin.

He also named commentators Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino and Scott Jennings, CNN anchor Dana Bash, journalist Jonathan Chait, Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, known as AIPAC.

'He won. He won. Abdul El Sayed, a left-wing Muslim anti-Zionist is heading to the United States Senate', Hasan said. He then delivered his response: 'I have two words, two words. Cry more, cry more tonight'.

Hasan said he was frustrated with those he named.

Stevens, who lost the Democratic primary to El-Sayed, initially endorsed him publicly. Less than 48 hours before Election Day, however, she appeared with Rogers at a Detroit church and announced she was backing the Republican. Stevens said El-Sayed had told her she was no longer welcome in his campaign. AP reported that a planned unity event with Representative Jim Clyburn was cancelled amid the dispute. Turkish had already said he would vote for Rogers, citing concerns about El-Sayed's rhetoric and Israel positions.

El-Sayed Defeats Rogers in Michigan

The Associated Press called the race for El-Sayed on 4 November. He was projected to defeat Rogers for the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters, keeping it in Democratic hands.

El-Sayed, 42, is projected to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. Rogers, a former congressman and FBI agent, was backed by Trump. During the campaign, he alleged links between El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed denied the allegations, which Reuters reported were unsupported by evidence.

Disputes Over Faith and Israel

El-Sayed's criticism of Israeli government policy and opposition to US military aid to Israel became campaign issues. He described Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide, drawing criticism from Stevens, Turkish and some Jewish community leaders over his rhetoric and associations. El-Sayed said criticism of Israel was not equivalent to hostility towards Jewish people.

An outside group's advert also linked US support for Israel to higher grocery prices. El-Sayed said it was not affiliated with his campaign.

AIPAC Spending Adds to Controversy

AIPAC-affiliated United Democracy Project spent about $30.6 million (£22.7 million)

in independent expenditures during the Democratic primary, including more than $20 million (£14.8 million) opposing El-Sayed and about $10.5 million (£7.8 million) supporting Stevens.

Separately, The Washington Post reported on 22 October that AIPAC's super PAC had directed around $9 million (£6.7 million) to a group supporting Rogers, citing a person familiar with the plans. This was distinct from the primary spending against El-Sayed.

Hasan did not explain why he named each person or organisation. His remarks followed a divisive campaign over Israel, outside spending and El-Sayed's political identity.