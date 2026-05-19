Vice President JD Vance has claimed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is examining allegations tied to Rep. Ilhan Omar's immigration history and past marriage records. The remarks were made during a White House press briefing, where Vance was asked about earlier statements suggesting Omar may have committed immigration-related violations.

As of publication, no charges have been announced and the DOJ has not publicly confirmed any active case against the congresswoman. Omar has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as politically motivated.

JD Vance Says DOJ Is Looking Into Allegations Against Ilhan Omar

Speaking at the White House, Vance reportedly said the administration would investigate the issue and determine whether any criminal conduct occurred, adding that the DOJ was 'looking at it right now' while stressing that he did not want to prejudge the outcome of any inquiry. Vance also suggested there were unresolved questions surrounding Omar's marital history, stating that 'something fishy' appeared to exist regarding previous allegations linked to her immigration status.

Vance currently leads anti-fraud initiatives within the Trump administration, including efforts aimed at identifying abuse involving government programmes and benefits systems.

Long-Running Immigration Fraud Claims Return to the Forefront

The allegations at the centre of the renewed scrutiny are not new. For years, critics have questioned Omar's 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen, with some political opponents alleging that Elmi was Omar's brother and that the marriage was arranged to help secure immigration benefits in the US. These claims first gained traction during Omar's early political rise and became a recurring issue during her congressional campaigns.

Omar married Elmi in a faith ceremony in 2009; the marriage ended in divorce in 2017. Omar has consistently rejected the accusations, previously characterising them as false narratives driven by political attacks. Public records reviewed in previous years did not result in criminal charges, and earlier complaints similarly ended without formal action, according to fact-checkers.

Omar Has Previously Denied Similar Accusations

Representatives for Omar described the renewed accusations as false and politically motivated. The congresswoman has also been the subject of misinformation campaigns, including false reports earlier this year claiming that Somaliland officials had called for her extradition, a story later debunked after authorities clarified the account involved was not official.

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The renewed attention comes amid broader political tensions between Omar and the Trump administration. Omar has frequently criticised administration policies, particularly on immigration and foreign affairs, while remaining one of the most outspoken progressive voices in Congress.

No Charges Announced as Questions Continue

Despite Vance's remarks, several key details remain unclear. The DOJ has not publicly released documents confirming an investigation, nor has any indictment or criminal complaint been announced as of now. Vance himself acknowledged that officials would need to determine whether evidence supports any potential legal action before proceeding.

For now, the claims remain allegations rather than established findings.

Still, the vice president's comments have ensured that the issue will remain under intense public scrutiny as political and legal observers wait to see whether the DOJ provides further clarification in the days ahead.