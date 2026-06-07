Donald Trump's health is under fresh scrutiny after a US physical therapist claimed the president appeared to suffer a 'stroke-like event' on camera during a White House briefing on 'clean coal' in Washington on Thursday, 4 June. The allegation was made publicly on 5 June by Adam James, a geriatric specialist who said Trump, now approaching 80, was showing signs consistent with both dementia and the after-effects of previous strokes.

Read more Trump Returns With Covered Hand and Weakening Voice, Raises Fresh Doubts Over 'Perfect' Health Report Trump Returns With Covered Hand and Weakening Voice, Raises Fresh Doubts Over 'Perfect' Health Report

This latest round of speculation about Trump came after he largely disappeared from public view for six days, from 27 May to 3 June, before re-emerging at the Oval Office event on deregulation and environmental policy. Trump has long faced rumours about his fitness for office, but there is still no official confirmation that he has ever suffered a stroke, mini-stroke or any other neurological episode, and his medical team has repeatedly dismissed such claims as unfounded.

James, who has worked in geriatrics for 14 years, posted his assessment on Instagram, where he uses the handle @epistemiccrisis. In a video shared with his followers on 5 June, he declared: 'Don Snorleone had a stroke on camera yesterday.' He then walked viewers through clips of the event, pausing and replaying footage of Trump's posture, facial movements and speech, and interpreting them as clinical red flags.

Therapist's Speculative Medical Claims Regarding Trump's Demeanor

Trump opened proceedings with short remarks before handing over to the then Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin. While the two officials spoke, cameras captured Trump reclining in his chair, at times with his eyes apparently closed. Viewers online suggested he appeared to be dozing off. James, though, argued something more serious was at play.

'He suffered a stroke and they were trying to get him to recover enough to go back on camera,' James asserted in his video commentary. He began by focusing on Trump's posture. According to James, the way Trump leaned to one side matched what he said he had seen 'in so many stroke patients' whose trunk muscles on one side had been weakened by a cerebrovascular event. The tilt, he argued, became more obvious when Trump looked tired.

Trump posted this AI slop music video claiming everyone around the world loves him. pic.twitter.com/cpQFwi6rD1 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 6, 2026

James then honed in on a short section of Trump's speech, which he described as 'the worst instance of expressive aphasia... I have ever seen from him to date.' Expressive aphasia, a condition usually linked to damage in the language centres of the brain, can affect a person's ability to form coherent sentences while leaving comprehension intact. In the clip, Trump appears to stumble over a line, mumbling through several words before landing heavily on the word 'good.'

For James, that fallback to a simple word suggested Trump 'knows I can't talk right now.' He contrasted expressive aphasia with what he called 'phonemic paraphasia,' which he associated with dementia, and argued Trump showed signs of both dementia and a history of stroke. In his view, that combination made it harder to distinguish exactly what was happening in any one moment.

The therapist also highlighted what he said was a 'right-sided facial droop' and a subtle shift in Trump's jaw as the briefing wore on. 'The more that his jaw shifts to his right, the more asleep he is,' James claimed, insisting that the jaw appeared to slip 'in and out of awake, asleep, awake, asleep' as the president sat largely silent. He attributed the movement to supposed prior stroke damage and what he described as increasing slackness from dementia.

The language James used left little doubt about his own stance. At one point he said, 'I am so delighted because this is the worst I have ever seen him,' before concluding, 'At this point, he's on 43 days of borrowed time.' That timeline was not explained, and there is no independent evidence underpinning the specific '43 days' claim, which should therefore be treated with caution.

Trump appears to be completely passed out asleep during his 3pm Oval Office announcement pic.twitter.com/gKyNjvgZW3 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 4, 2026

Trump Health Claims Clash With Official Assurances

Trump's health has become a recurring political battleground, with opponents and some commentators eager to seize on any stumble, slurred phrase or awkward moment as evidence of decline. Supporters, in turn, dismiss such diagnoses from afar as partisan theatre, pointing to his packed rally schedules and combative media appearances as proof of stamina.

What is clear is that none of the conditions referenced by James, including stroke, dementia and expressive aphasia, has been acknowledged by Trump's official doctors. The White House and his medical team have repeatedly rejected suggestions that he has suffered any form of stroke or serious neurological condition, insisting that online speculation is not supported by medical records. No detailed neurological report has been released to settle the matter either way.

James's assessment sits in the grey area where politics, medicine and internet culture collide. He is not part of Trump's care team and has not examined him in person, relying instead on public video, a method many neurologists caution against, even when it may be tempting. At the same time, his commentary reflects a broader, unresolved concern about the age and fitness of those seeking or holding the US presidency, a debate that is unlikely to fade as Trump approaches his ninth decade.

Nothing in James's video has been independently verified, and there is currently no official confirmation that Trump has suffered a stroke or any neurological event, so all such claims should be taken with a grain of salt.