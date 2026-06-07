Cancer patients on Medicaid must now prove their illness is severe enough to prevent them from working or risk losing the health coverage that funds their treatment.

On 1 June 2026, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released an interim final rule implementing the Medicaid work requirements written into the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law in July 2025. Under the rule, most non-exempt adults aged 19 to 64 enrolled in Medicaid must complete at least 80 hours per month of work, education, community service or job training to keep their coverage.

The rule triggered an immediate backlash from 48 patient organisations, medical groups and cancer advocates, who say it goes well beyond what Congress intended, placing an unmanageable burden on some of the country's most seriously ill patients.

Medical Frailty Exemption and Critical Limitation

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act included an exemption for individuals classed as 'medically frail,' a category expected to protect cancer patients and those with other serious conditions. The CMS interim final rule narrows that protection significantly.

According to the CMS fact sheet, simply having a listed condition, including cancer, end-stage renal disease, HIV/AIDS, or multiple sclerosis, is not enough to qualify for an exemption. The condition must also be shown to significantly impair the individual's ability to comply with the work requirement.

That two-part test is the central concern raised by patient advocates. A KFF analysis published on 4 June 2026 confirmed that the interim final rule adopts a definition of medical frailty that differs from the standards states had been using and from what many expected the rule to require. States must maintain an auditable list of qualifying conditions, update it regularly, and provide a mechanism for patients to request consideration for conditions not currently listed.

On the question of self-attestation, the rule creates a staged approach. Before 1 January 2028, states may allow individuals to attest under penalty of perjury that they qualify for the medical frailty exemption when reliable claims data is unavailable. From 2028 onwards, a patient may self-attest only once per enrolment period.

At the following redetermination, states must verify the claim using documentation. As noted by legal analysts at Holland and Knight, if a patient seeks the exemption again within the same enrolment period, self-attestation cannot be used a second time.

Cancer Groups Warn Medicaid Rule Risks Coverage Losses

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) issued a formal statement on 1 June 2026, the day the rule was published. Lisa Lacasse, president of ACS CAN, said, 'We are incredibly concerned by the impact this rule could have on those struggling with cancer. One of the most significant factors in whether someone survives a cancer diagnosis is whether they have health insurance coverage.' The organisation's full statement is available via the ACS CAN press release.

A coalition of 48 patient organisations, including the American Lung Association, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, released a joint statement on 2 June 2026 warning of 'massive coverage losses.' The coalition said the rule 'clearly conflicts' with the law by redefining the medical frailty exemption to require proof of inability to work and by drastically limiting self-attestation from 2028. They noted that lawmakers had explicitly promised during the legislative process that patients with serious conditions would not lose coverage.

Gwen Nichols, chief medical officer of Blood Cancer United, wrote in an opinion piece for STAT News that during meetings with congressional staff, 'Lawmakers were clear that the legislation's protections were rock solid: No one with cancer would lose their coverage.'

She wrote that the CMS rule 'breaks lawmakers' promises to patients' and described the outcome for cancer patients as 'catastrophic.' She pointed to Jennifer Hoque of ACS CAN, who warned that patients in active treatment could arrive for chemotherapy or surgery only to discover their Medicaid coverage had lapsed because paperwork had not been completed in time.

What Happens to Patients Who Cannot Navigate the System

Patient advocates and health policy researchers have raised particular concern about the administrative burden the exemption process places on people who are already managing serious illness. As Gwen Nichols described it, patients with cancer who cannot work will likely need to work with their treating physicians to submit written assessments of their capacity to comply. Those assessments must then be processed by state Medicaid agencies within strict timelines.

Read more Affordable Care Act Coverage Crisis Worsens — 5 Million Americans Expected to Drop Insurance Affordable Care Act Coverage Crisis Worsens — 5 Million Americans Expected to Drop Insurance

Adrianna McIntyre of Harvard flagged that even a newly diagnosed cancer patient who is currently employed could lose coverage if they fail to complete the paperwork correctly during the transition from worker to patient.

Jennifer Hoque of ACS CAN put it directly: 'Because of these requirements, an individual fighting for their life in active cancer treatment will now also have to climb what, for some, will be insurmountable obstacles to get or maintain coverage. If they aren't able to get through the system fast enough, they'll show up to chemo or show up for cancer surgery and find out they don't have the coverage they need.'

Evidence from previous state-level experiments with Medicaid work requirements has not been encouraging. Research on Arkansas's prior work requirement programme, as cited by Holland and Knight's legal analysis, found substantial coverage losses without measurable increases in employment. The public comment period on the interim final rule closes on 31 July 2026, the same date the rule formally takes effect.

The rule is now in force, the comment window closes at the end of July, and for patients who cannot navigate an already-strained system, the clock is already running.