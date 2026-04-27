A 68-year-old retired police officer from Ohio spent months preparing for a new career as an ICE deportation officer — completing training, reviewing classified manuals, and relocating plans — only to receive a one-paragraph email telling him he was, in fact, too old for the job. The rejection came after former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had publicly and loudly declared that the age cap for ICE recruits was gone.

The man, identified only as Doug in a report by PunchUp, said the experience left him with deep resentment. 'I feel a lot of resentment, because in good faith, I did all of this for nothing,' he said. His case has since shed light on the full scale of the fallout from Noem's recruitment drive, one that DHS is now struggling to manage.

10,000 Claims and Counting

According to PunchUp's investigation, the Department of Homeland Security is contending with more than 10,000 equal employment opportunity complaints linked to the hiring blitz Noem launched during her tenure. Two DHS officials told Doug about the volume of claims, though they did not confirm how many were specifically tied to age discrimination.

Doug had served 23 years in law enforcement before retiring in 2019. He applied on 30 July last year, anticipating Noem's announcement — which came in August, fronted by 59-year-old former Superman actor Dean Cain — that DHS was 'ending the age cap for ICE enforcement.' Within days, Doug received a tentative offer for a desk-based role in Atlanta carrying a $127,000 (£93,929) base salary and a $20,000 (£14,792) annual bonus.

What followed, by his account, was months of dysfunction. His posting was moved from Atlanta to Indianapolis and back again the day before he was due to start, leaving him no time to make the 11-hour drive. His start date was pushed to 20 October, then delayed again by a week because, ICE told him, there were too many recruits to process.

'It Has Been Determined You Do Not Meet the Age Requirement'

Just after midnight on 20 October, Doug received another delay. Four days later, a single paragraph arrived by email: 'It has been determined that you do not meet the eligibility for [the] age requirement for the position; therefore, the offer of employment is rescinded.'

He had by then completed a virtual course at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, working four to five hours a day and working through a 400-page manual he described as 'critical-sensitive.' No compensation was offered for the time he had invested. He filed EEO complaints against both ICE and DHS on 4 November, seeking either the position itself or back pay and bonuses exceeding $40,000 (£29,584).

When an EEO officer finally called in December, Doug said she sounded 'exasperated' and told him the agency was buried in thousands of similar cases. She also told him that Noem had never actually had the authority to remove the age cap. An HR official separately told Doug the cap had never been lifted at all.

PunchUp reported it contacted DHS four times, requesting confirmation of whether the age limit had genuinely been waived and the total number of EEO cases stemming from the drive. The department did not respond.

Since the start of Trump's second term, ICE has hired 7,114 employees and lost 1,746, according to workforce data published by the government. This contradicts Kristi Noem's claim that 12,000 new ICE officers have been deployed across the country. https://t.co/usN9tKwQk2 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 22, 2026

Noem's Exit, Mullin's Inheritance

Noem, nicknamed 'ICE Barbie' in media coverage after spending much of her tenure appearing in tactical gear alongside agents, was dismissed by President Donald Trump in March and replaced by former Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Doug's case remains in mediation with no resolution in sight. He told PunchUp: 'This is more than a s**tshow. It's worse than that.' He also warned the dysfunction was filtering out precisely the candidates the agency needed most. 'The best candidates are the ones with experience,' he said. 'That's your old guys, like me, but they aren't allowed to hire me.'

The scale of EEO complaints now facing DHS reflects a broader crisis in federal recruitment credibility. When government agencies publicly promise policy changes — particularly ones tied to fairness and inclusion — and then fail to honour them, the human cost extends well beyond bureaucratic embarrassment. For Doug and potentially thousands of others, it meant lost time, lost income, and a broken promise from the very institution asking for their trust.