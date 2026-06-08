A protest outside a Turning Point USA leadership summit in Texas descended into a deeply disturbing spectacle after a demonstrator appeared to recreate the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk using a papier-mâché mask and staged collapse.

Video from the scene captured chants of 'He deserved to die' as attendees arrived for the event hosted by Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.

The incident unfolded Friday outside the Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, where Erika Kirk was speaking days after authorities charged a man with allegedly threatening her life.

Footage circulating online showed one protester wearing an oversized papier-mâché head resembling Charlie Kirk before suddenly dropping to the ground in what appeared to mimic his death. Nearby demonstrators shouted insults at conference attendees while one man used a megaphone to accuse Turning Point USA supporters of 'protecting pedophiles' and 'protecting Nazis'.

Charlie Kirk's Influence Still Looms Over TPUSA

Charlie Kirk spent more than a decade building Turning Point USA into one of the most influential conservative youth organisations in the United States.

Founded in 2012 when Kirk was just 18 years old, TPUSA aggressively expanded across university campuses by targeting younger voters through social media campaigns, conservative conferences and culture war politics.

Read more 'Now The Kids Are Props': Erika Kirk Slammed For Using Charlie Kirk's Death For 'Optics' 'Now The Kids Are Props': Erika Kirk Slammed For Using Charlie Kirk's Death For 'Optics'

Under Kirk's leadership, the organisation became closely aligned with Donald Trump and the broader MAGA movement, positioning itself as a dominant force within modern right-wing activism.

Supporters viewed Kirk as an effective political organiser who energised young conservatives in spaces traditionally dominated by liberal politics. Critics, however, accused him of fuelling polarisation through inflammatory rhetoric and confrontational tactics aimed at universities, diversity programmes and progressive causes.

His assassination last September 2025 sent shockwaves through conservative media circles and transformed him into something larger within the movement he helped build. For many TPUSA supporters, Kirk became both a political figure and a symbol of what they describe as escalating hostility toward conservatives in America.

Protest Escalates Outside San Antonio Venue

The atmosphere around the summit had already become tense before demonstrators gathered outside the hotel.

According to reports, organisers and local authorities had been dealing with security concerns in the days leading up to the event, including online threats and a bomb scare. San Antonio police later confirmed the arrest of 26-year-old Jacob Wenske, who faces two felony counts of making terroristic threats causing public fear.

SAN ANTONIO- A radical leftwinger is dressed as Charlie Kirk and is re-enacting his assassination in front of attendees of TPUSA’s women’s conference.



They’ve been mocking Charlie’s assassination and chanting that he “deserved to die” all morning outside of the event.… pic.twitter.com/vfPzsdnCxl — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 6, 2026

Videos from the scene showed protesters booing attendees entering the hotel while chanting slogans directed at Erika Kirk, who assumed a larger leadership role within Turning Point USA after her husband's death. Inside the venue, another confrontation erupted when a woman interrupted proceedings by repeatedly shouting accusations at Kirk during her speech.

'Erika Kirk protects pedophiles!' the woman yelled before security escorted her out.

The interruption briefly halted the summit, though Kirk chose to respond directly rather than ignore the outburst.

Erika Kirk Frames Clash Through Faith

Kirk addressed the heckling in measured but emotionally charged language, telling the woman she hoped she would eventually 'find happiness'.

'It's important to remember that happiness comes and goes, and I pray that you find it,' Kirk said.

She continued by urging attendees to 'pray for your enemies' and for those 'that do not feel like their life has meaning'. The response drew applause inside the ballroom and shifted the atmosphere away from confrontation.