Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu was drenched from head to toe in Nickelodeon's signature green slime at the 2026 Kids' Choice Awards, in a moment that quickly spread online.

A video shared by Pop Crave on X on 15 November showed the 21-year-old standing onstage as bright green slime poured over her head and soaked her clothes, leaving her almost completely covered.

The ceremony's sports award was presented to Liu before the slime segment. Liu had just received the Favorite Female Sports Star award. She attended the ceremony wearing a Golden State Warriors jersey honouring basketball star Stephen Curry, and kept it on during the sliming. The moment prompted jokes and nostalgic reactions from social media users, as well as questions about Nickelodeon's long-running tradition.

Alysia Liu gets slimed at the Kids’ Choice Awards. pic.twitter.com/cC34AZODkV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2026

Liu's Slime Moment Draws Mixed Reactions

The Pop Crave post had attracted more than 413,000 views by the time the screenshot was taken, with users commenting on the award-show moment.

Some commenters welcomed the sliming as a throwback to an earlier era of the Kids' Choice Awards. One X user described being slimed at the ceremony as a dream from the early 2000s, while another praised Liu's appearance and said it was a fitting end to an enjoyable night.

Others questioned whether the tradition still belonged at a modern awards show. One commenter asked whether being slimed was still a thing in 2026, while another joked that Liu had trained for years on the ice but could not avoid a bucket of green goo.

Some reactions also referred to controversies involving Nickelodeon. One commenter said the network should reconsider the tradition in light of its history. That was the user's view; the post itself did not provide further details.

The clip was shared online after the ceremony, alongside discussion of Liu's award and the slime tradition.

How Nickelodeon Slime Became a Pop Culture Tradition

The green substance has been closely associated with Nickelodeon for decades, becoming one of the entertainment network's most recognisable features.

According to a report from VICE, the tradition can be traced back to the Canadian children's television programme You Can't Do That on Television, which premiered on Nickelodeon in 1979. A sketch involving a bucket of slop being dumped over a young performer reportedly helped inspire the network's now-famous slime concept.

The substance's recipe also changed over the years. VICE reported that an early version reportedly contained gelatin, food colouring and oatmeal, while a mixture used on Double Dare included vanilla pudding, oatmeal, applesauce and green food colouring.

VICE's account describes more than one mixture used over the years. An early version contained gelatin, food colouring and oatmeal, while the recipe used on Double Dare included vanilla pudding and applesauce as well as oatmeal and green food colouring.

The sliming tradition eventually became a major feature of the Kids' Choice Awards, with celebrities and performers regularly getting covered in the bright green mixture during the show bringing the tradition from children's television into the annual awards show.

For Liu, the experience added an unexpected twist to an evening in which she was recognised for her achievements in sport. Her award win and slime-covered appearance gave fans two reasons to celebrate, while the viral clip brought Nickelodeon's signature spectacle back into the online conversation.