Travis Barker played Phil Collins' famous 'In the Air Tonight' drum fill as Cynthia Erivo sang the song at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony took place at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on 14 November, where Collins was inducted as a solo artist.

Collins was inducted as a solo artist in 2026, 16 years after joining the Hall as a member of Genesis in 2010, according to the institution's official profile. He had been eligible for solo induction since 2006.

His solo career included hits through the 1980s and 1990s, including 'In the Air Tonight', 'Against All Odds' and 'Another Day in Paradise'. The drum fill in 'In the Air Tonight' became a signature moment in the song.

Travis Barker Takes the Sticks for a Phil Collins Classic

Erivo, an award-winning singer and actor, did not try to copy the original recording. She gave the song a soulful reading of her own instead.

As the track built towards its climax, Barker appeared behind the kit and played the fill. The audience rose to its feet.

One sang, the other drummed, and the song held the two parts together.

It suited how Collins is remembered. To most of the public he is a hitmaking singer. To drummers, he is closer to a reference point, and the ceremony recognised both sides of that legacy.

The song was released in 1981 on Face Value, Collins' debut solo album. Its sudden, prominent drum passage helped make it a signature recording and one of the most recognisable moments in his solo catalogue.

Before the tribute, Barker inducted Collins and praised the influence of 'In the Air Tonight.' He thanked Collins 'for inspiring me and so many others to pick up a pair of drumsticks and never stop.' Coming from the Blink-182 drummer, that is no small compliment.

Collins attended the ceremony and accepted his award. The music was left to Erivo and Barker.

Collins Reflects on Life After the Hall of Fame

Collins last performed live on 26 March 2022, at Genesis' final concert at The O2 Arena in London. He sang while seated because physical problems prevented him from playing drums.

In a pre-ceremony interview published by the Hall, he admitted the stage still pulls at him. 'Once you've been on stage all your life and tasted that, it's difficult to stop,' he said. 'Every now and again, I think about, well, going out on the road again.'

He added that a short run of shows would not be financially practical. He described the induction as 'a lovely way to end it, a full stop at a lovely sentence.'

His acceptance speech struck a different note. After walking onstage with the support of two canes, he told the audience, 'You haven't heard the last of me.' He also reassured the crowd that he was 'not as bad as it looks.'

However, neither statement confirms a return to performing. Collins has not announced any new live dates.

For one night in Los Angeles, someone else played his most famous fill, and Collins got to simply listen.