Amazon has revealed how AI agents linked to a China-nexus hacking operation identified and exploited a previously unknown security vulnerability in just 11 minutes to target a medical imaging application and university servers.

The findings were published in an AWS Security Blog report this week, which claimed that the attackers used AI agents known as Cairn to investigate the open-source imaging app and identify a way to write unauthorised files to a server.

How the 11-Minute Exploit Worked

When Cairn AI agents reportedly encountered MONAI Label, an open-source application used in AI-assisted medical imaging research, they identified the software's framework, mapped its application programming interface, and examined its file-upload functionality.

The agents discovered that a filename parameter was vulnerable to a technique called path traversal. This security weakness allows attackers to manipulate file paths and access locations they should not be able to reach.

By exploiting it, the agents gained the ability to write files to arbitrary locations on the server. Amazon said the process took approximately 11 minutes from mapping the application's API to achieving unauthorised file-writing access.

In a subsequent session, the agents used the vulnerability to place a malicious Python file on the server. They then triggered another application function, causing a Python process to execute the file and establish a reverse shell with root privileges.

The exploit provided a route into a university network. Amazon said the operator subsequently supplied a proxy connection to that network and directed the agents towards additional machines.

Root access effectively gave the attackers the highest level of control over the compromised server. Amazon classified the vulnerability as a zero-day with high confidence because investigators found no previous security advisory, fix, or documented reference to the flaw.

How AI Hackers Operated

The threat actors supplied the Cairn AI agents with lists of university IP addresses and a straightforward instruction to obtain shell access, which would allow them to execute commands directly on compromised servers.

Rather than requiring the operator to select every move, the agents independently investigated their targets, tested potential weaknesses, and adjusted their techniques based on the results.

Amazon discovered the operation after finding a Cairn server exposed on the internet without authentication. Its stored prompts, configurations, and AI-generated activity were accessible, allowing investigators to reconstruct the cyber campaign.

The operation lasted approximately 48 hours from 8th September 2026 and targeted universities in East Asia outside mainland China.

Not Every Attack Succeeded

The investigation also documented several other unsuccessful attempts against university infrastructure.

In one operation, the agents spent approximately 16 hours performing 148 actions against a Redis database, but failed to gain control.

In another attempt, hackers spent more than six hours targeting a university's GPU server. They identified approximately 80 usernames and tested more than 30,000 credential combinations without obtaining access.

Amazon Threat Intelligence attributed the campaign to a Chinese-nexus threat actor with moderate confidence, citing Simplified Chinese prompts, China Standard Time timestamps, and the selection of university targets.

The company notified the concerned developers, who subsequently released a security fix and published a GitHub security advisory.