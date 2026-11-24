TikTok outage reports surged across the US and UK on Tuesday, 24 November, as tens of thousands of users struggled to access the video-sharing platform. The disruption triggered complaints about missing videos, broken feeds and 'Something went wrong' error messages, while some users took to X (formerly Twitter) to question whether a cyberattack was responsible.

The timing raised eyebrows. The outage came amid reports of a cybersecurity breach involving an unclassified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) system and a series of technical disruptions affecting major US businesses and government services. However, there is no evidence linking these incidents to TikTok's problems.

🚨 JUST IN: TIKTOK is facing a MAJOR OUTAGE impacting many features of the platform, per DownDetector



Lucky for me, I don’t really use TikTok, because every other video I post gets some sort of “Community Guidelines” strike 🤣 pic.twitter.com/emBuEdcRJ4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 24, 2026

TikTok Outage Leaves Users Questioning What Went Wrong

Downdetector recorded more than 25,000 reports of TikTok problems in the US, with complaints also exceeding 10,000 in the UK on Tuesday evening. These figures reflect user-submitted reports rather than the total number of people affected.

BREAKING: TIKTOK HAS JUST BEEN HIT BY A MASSIVE CYBER ATTACK WITH MANY FEATURES DOWN RIGHT NOW — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) November 24, 2026

Users described difficulties loading videos, viewing profiles and accessing their usual For You feeds. Some also reported unusual changes to the content appearing on their timelines.

The disruption quickly became a talking point on X, where frustrated users mixed genuine complaints with speculation about the cause.

One user wrote, 'my tiktok is down (duh) and all of my fyp is now either russian or south asian ??? the internet and cyberattacks are getting scary yo'.

my tiktok is down (duh) and all of my fyp is now either russian or south asian ??? the internet and cyberattacks are getting scary yo — BRAT (@tampuboIon) November 24, 2026

Another post linked the outage to the reported intelligence breach, declaring, 'CIA hacked. FBI hacked. Now TikTok is down. Guys, I'm not saying World War 3 just started'.

Others were less convinced by the apparent seriousness of the situation. One user joked, 'Nobody cares about the CIA getting hacked, TikTok is down right now, thats a real catch 😉😉'.

Nobody cares about the CIA getting hacked, TikTok is down right now, thats a real catch 😉😉 — CuriousMindX63 (@PhDStudent63) November 24, 2026

Some posts went further, presenting an alleged cyberattack against TikTok as established fact. No evidence was provided to support those claims.

The Verge subsequently reported that TikTok's services appeared to be working normally again by approximately 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The company later confirmed that a brief technical issue had affected access to its services. Spokesperson Jessica Casano-Antonellis apologised for the inconvenience and thanked users for their patience.

TikTok Outage Follows CIA Breach and US Service Disruptions

The cybersecurity concerns were not entirely without context. The Associated Press reported on 24 November that an unclassified CIA system had been breached in a cyberattack, citing a person familiar with the incident.

The affected system handled open-source intelligence, which involves collecting and analysing publicly available information. The source said no classified information was involved and the issue had been resolved. Authorities had not identified those responsible.

The CIA incident came amid a difficult period for several major digital services.

Microsoft confirmed a widespread Microsoft 365 disruption on 12 November, affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot. The company attributed the problem to a software defect and capacity issues affecting its network infrastructure.

Several banking customers also reported difficulties on 16 November. JPMorgan Chase attributed delayed transactions to a software bug involving its on-premises hardware systems.

United Airlines also experienced a technical disruption that day, leaving pilots unable to access important flight-planning information and delaying departures. Separately, the FAA had ordered a nationwide ground stop on 13 November following air traffic control communication problems.

These incidents fuelled online speculation about a wider security problem. However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on 17 November that there was 'zero' evidence linking the earlier service disruptions to hackers, criminals or a foreign government. His remarks concerned those incidents, rather than the subsequently reported CIA breach or TikTok outage.

TikTok's outage added to a month of disruptions affecting major digital services. Although the company confirmed a brief technical issue, it did not disclose the precise cause. There is currently no evidence linking the outage to a cyberattack.