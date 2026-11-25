Gatwick Airport is investigating unauthorised access to its AutoPay drop-off payment system after some customers' personal information may have been accessed.

The airport said Times24 UK Limited, which manages its forecourt drop-off zones, reported unauthorised access to the third-party service used to process charges. Gatwick has disabled AutoPay as a precaution and notified customers it identified as potentially affected, according to the BBC's report on 24 November 2026.

'Our investigation is ongoing,' a Gatwick spokesperson said. The airport has informed the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which confirmed it had received a report and was assessing the information provided.

Types of Customer Information That May Have Been Accessed

The information potentially involved includes AutoPay login details, names, email and home addresses, vehicle registrations and records of drop-off visits. The BBC reported that customer notification emails also listed payment amounts, transaction status, references, transaction identifiers, card types and expiry dates. Vehicle entry and exit times may also have been included.

In isolated cases, the notifications said, information included a card's brand, last four digits and expiry date. Cybersecurity consultancy CyPro said no evidence had been reported by 24 November that complete card numbers or card verification values had been exposed. However, the information listed in customer notifications does not establish precisely what was accessed or extracted in every case.

Gatwick has not published the number of people affected or confirmed whether every AutoPay account was involved. Customers identified as potentially affected received emails explaining the incident and advising them to be cautious about unexpected calls, texts and emails, the BBC reported.

What Remains Unknown About the Breach?

The confirmed incident concerns unauthorised access to the supplier-operated AutoPay system. Gatwick and Times24 have not publicly explained how the unauthorised access occurred, how long it lasted or whether a software vulnerability or compromised account was involved, CyPro reported.

No person or group has been publicly identified as responsible. The amount of information accessed or extracted, and whether any of it has subsequently been misused, also remains unclear.

CyPro documented how the story developed on 24 November: reports of customer notification emails appeared in the afternoon, followed by confirmation that AutoPay had been disabled. Later reporting detailed the potentially exposed payment information. By that evening, the ICO had confirmed it was assessing a report.

A Way Drivers Can Pay While AutoPay Is Unavailable

The drop-off zones remain open, but drivers cannot rely on AutoPay to settle their charges. Gatwick directs customers to alternative payment methods through its website.

Drivers have until midnight on the day after their visit to pay. Gatwick lists a minimum charge of £10 for up to 10 minutes in the North and South Terminal drop-off zones. Late or missed payments can result in a Parking Charge Notice.

Flights and the airport's other car parks continued to operate normally. Airline Routes & Ground Services reported that Gatwick advised passengers to travel as planned and confirmed that terminal operations were unaffected.

Customers receiving unexpected messages about refunds, unpaid drop-off charges or account verification should check them carefully. CyPro warned that messages containing a vehicle registration or payment reference could appear credible. It advised customers to follow Gatwick's published payment instructions rather than click unsolicited links or provide complete card details.

The incident also highlights the risks for organisations that use external companies to process customer payments. CyPro advised businesses to establish what information suppliers retain and how quickly security incidents must be reported. For Gatwick customers, the investigation has yet to establish the full extent of the unauthorised access.