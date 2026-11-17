NVIDIA's board of directors is reportedly not considering reinstating co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, despite public support from US President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk and prominent Silicon Valley figures.

CNBC reported on Monday, 16 November 2026, citing a person familiar with the matter, that the board was prioritising an investigation into Huang's conduct rather than discussing his possible return.

The reported position comes as an online petition demanding Huang's reinstatement gains momentum. Reuters reported on 17 November that the campaign had attracted more than 180,200 signatures, with signatories including technology executives, investors and people identifying themselves as NVIDIA employees.

NVIDIA Board Prioritises Investigation

According to CNBC, NVIDIA has retained law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to investigate Huang's conduct and determine whether the controversy surrounding his personal relationships compromised national security or confidential company information.

NVIDIA announced on 12 November that Huang had resigned after 33 years leading the semiconductor company he co-founded in 1993. However, its regulatory filing stated that the board had accepted his resignation on 11 November, effective immediately.

His departure followed reports of multiple alleged extramarital relationships, including one reportedly involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive of Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed. CBS News reported that US intelligence agencies believed Alice Huang was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. She is not related to Jensen Huang.

Other reports identified an alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, NVIDIA's vice-president of healthcare, who reportedly reported directly to Huang. Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife but did not identify the women involved.

The allegations have raised concerns because NVIDIA plays a strategically important role in the artificial intelligence industry, particularly amid competition between Washington and Beijing.

However, NVIDIA's board said in a statement on 8 November that it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised, although it would investigate the available information.

CNBC's source said the board was not discussing Huang's reinstatement, indicating that the investigation and leadership succession process remain its priorities.

Elon Musk Backs Campaign to Reinstate Huang

Despite the board's reported position, a campaign calling for Huang's return has attracted support from influential technology figures.

Reuters reported on 17 November that the 'Stand With Jensen' petition had gathered more than 180,200 signatures. Supporters included Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk and Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney.

Musk publicly endorsed the campaign, writing on X: 'I'm signing it too.'

The petition calls on NVIDIA's board to reinstate Huang while an independent investigation establishes the facts, arguing that the company should not make a permanent leadership decision prematurely.

Reuters also reported that more than 8,800 signatories identified themselves as current NVIDIA employees, while more than 94,000 claimed to be shareholders. However, these affiliations were self-reported and had not been independently verified.

Investors Gavin Baker of Atreides Management and Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capital have also urged the board not to rush into replacing Huang.

Trump Supports Huang's Possible Return

Trump has also expressed support for the possibility of Huang returning to NVIDIA.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, 16 November, the US president said he would not oppose the former executive's reinstatement, suggesting Huang had learned an important lesson from the controversy.

'I would certainly not mind seeing that,' Trump said, adding that many people wanted Huang back.

The Associated Press reported that Trump also questioned whether Alice Huang was actually a Chinese spy, saying the allegations had not been established.

His comments put him alongside Musk and other prominent supporters, although his endorsement does not determine NVIDIA's leadership decisions.

Board Continues Search for Successor

Speculation about Huang's possible return intensified after the Financial Times reported that he had discussed a potential comeback with allies.

However, CNBC reported that Gerstner told the network on Monday that Huang had not discussed returning with him. A representative for Huang also declined to comment on the speculation on Sunday.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA is proceeding with its search for a permanent chief executive, with chief financial officer Colette Kress serving as interim CEO.

In its official announcement on 12 November, NVIDIA confirmed that the board would consider both internal and external candidates. The company also appointed Harvey C. Jones as board chair.

For now, NVIDIA appears determined to prioritise its investigation and leadership succession process, leaving Huang's potential return uncertain despite mounting pressure from Trump, Musk and other influential supporters.