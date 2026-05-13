Blake Lively faces a significant setback in her pursuit of millions in damages against Justin Baldoni.

Despite a settlement announced this week, the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni lawsuit continues in Manhattan Federal Court. Judge Lewis J Liman issued a ruling that narrows the path for Lively to collect additional financial penalties.

The Justin Baldoni legal battle stems from the It Ends With Us controversy, which involves allegations of a hostile work environment and retaliatory legal action.

Lively is currently seeking legal fees and damages under a 2023 California law designed to protect survivors from retaliatory defamation suits. The court previously dismissed several major components of the Blake Lively harassment allegations.

Judge Liman determined that Lively was an independent contractor during production. This status prevented her from bringing certain sexual harassment claims under federal employment laws. While the judge acknowledged that Lively had a good-faith belief she was mistreated, the legal distinction served as a victory for Justin Baldoni and his production associates.

Blake Lively's Damages Claim Is Still Alive

Although both parties recently confirmed they had reached a settlement over the long-running It Ends With Us controversy, court documents filed in Manhattan federal court revealed that one matter remains unresolved.

According to filings submitted Thursday, Lively is continuing her efforts to recover legal fees and additional damages stemming from Baldoni's previously dismissed defamation lawsuit against her.

Her legal team argued that the Justin Baldoni defamation lawsuit was retaliatory and designed to discredit both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. In earlier filings, Lively's lawyers accused Baldoni and his associates of attempting to sue the couple into 'oblivion.'

The actress is now attempting to use a California law passed in 2023 that was specifically designed to protect people who report sexual misconduct from retaliatory lawsuits. If successful, the law could open the door to significant financial penalties.

Still, Baldoni's camp has strongly pushed back, describing the potential damages as 'draconian.'

Blake Lively suffers ANOTHER legal blow in bid to have Justin Baldoni pay her legal fees days after settlement https://t.co/EMibhH6Nwd — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 12, 2026

Justin Baldoni's Team Says Interactions Were Mischaracterised

Read more 'Ruined' Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: The $161m Lawsuit Ends With No Apology 'Ruined' Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: The $161m Lawsuit Ends With No Apology

A major point of contention in the Justin Baldoni legal battle remains the interpretation of what allegedly happened during the production of It Ends With Us in 2023.

Lively previously claimed the set environment included sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct. Among the incidents mentioned in court documents were allegations that Baldoni told her she looked 'pretty hot' during filming, while Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath allegedly stared at her through a mirror while she was undressed in her trailer.

However, Baldoni's lawyers have argued that the interactions were being distorted into something more sinister than they actually were.

The defence claimed Lively had transformed 'benign interactions' and awkward workplace moments into harassment allegations. Baldoni's legal team also argued they had a constitutional right to pursue legal remedies after what they described as false accusations damaged reputations and careers.

That argument has fueled intense online debate surrounding the Hollywood retaliation lawsuit, particularly as supporters on both sides continue dissecting court filings and public statements.

Blake Lively suffers blow as exhausted judge denies latest request in persistent Justin Baldoni legal war https://t.co/YqfGfEw3Bg pic.twitter.com/eMMP7TGv8Y — New York Post (@nypost) May 12, 2026

Judge's Earlier Ruling May Complicate Blake Lively's Case

One of the biggest obstacles for Lively came from Judge Liman's earlier rulings in the case.

The judge dismissed several claims, including Lively's sexual harassment allegations, after determining she qualified as an independent contractor rather than a subordinate employee. While the ruling did not entirely reject her account of events, it weakened some of the legal foundations behind her broader claims.

In a lengthy 152-page opinion, Liman noted that some allegations appeared more persuasive than others. He also cited evidence suggesting Lively genuinely believed she had experienced inappropriate behaviour on set.

One message referenced in the ruling showed Lively texting a friend during filming, saying, 'Today I came home and cried,' before adding, 'They're just being creeps.'

Even so, the court's mixed findings created legal complications that could now affect her pursuit of additional damages.

@nypost you know damn well @blakelively did NOT settle with Justin Baldoni. Justin WON at Summary Judgment and #FakeBlake willingly DROPPED her 3 remaining claims AFTER Justin was no longer part of the case and AFTER evidence surfaced that she asked @Sony to destroy evidence so🖕 https://t.co/WoYAYKFzjW — Teresa’s Old Forehead (@TREddieMUNSTER) May 11, 2026

The Settlement Did Not End the Public Battle

The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settlement may have avoided a highly publicised trial, but it has not stopped the public relations war surrounding the case.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, recently said his client was 'ecstatic' about the outcome. Meanwhile, Lively's lawyers, Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb, described the settlement as a 'resounding victory' for the actress.

The dispute has evolved far beyond a traditional celebrity lawsuit. It has become a broader conversation about reputation management, online smear campaigns, workplace conduct, and the growing legal protections tied to the #MeToo era.

Had the case gone to trial, jurors would likely have examined whether negative online commentary about Lively was organic or driven by coordinated crisis management efforts involving Baldoni's associates and public relations specialist Melissa Nathan.

That trial is no longer happening, but the remaining Blake Lively damages claim keeps the legal drama in the headlines.

For now, the final chapter of the Blake Lively harassment allegations saga has yet to be written. The court has not yet removed the upcoming May 18 hearing from the calendar. This suggests that while a broad settlement exists, the financial specifics of the retaliation claim remain a point of contention.