A Delaware judge has handed a major setback to Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, and several other top WWE figures in the ongoing lawsuit over the company's merger with Endeavor that created TKO Group Holdings. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled that key individuals connected to WWE destroyed evidence by using Signal's auto-delete function despite having a legal duty to preserve those communications.

As a result, the court will now treat five damaging claims made by shareholders as presumptively true when the case heads to trial next month. The ruling centres on allegations that McMahon steered WWE towards a merger with Endeavor not because it was the strongest option for shareholders, but because Endeavor chief executive Ari Emanuel allegedly offered McMahon personal benefits, including a continued role in the company and support connected to federal investigations into alleged sexual misconduct. The defendants have denied the core allegations in the lawsuit.

Court Finds WWE Executives Destroyed Evidence

Laster issued the 41-page opinion on Tuesday evening following a hearing earlier this month regarding the plaintiffs' motion. According to the ruling, McMahon, Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (aka Triple H), former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon and former executive Brad Blum all used Signal's disappearing message feature during a period when those communications should have been preserved.

Signal is an encrypted messaging platform that allows users to automatically erase messages after a selected period of time. The court found that the individuals involved had a legal obligation to retain those communications because of the ongoing litigation surrounding the WWE-Endeavor merger.

The sanctions mark a serious blow for the defendants, which include McMahon, Khan, Levesque, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson. Although the ruling does not determine liability, it significantly raises the pressure on the defence ahead of the June 8 to 12 trial in Delaware's Court of Chancery.

Laster made clear that the defendants can still argue against the allegations in court. However, the burden has now shifted heavily in favour of the shareholders bringing the case. Instead of the plaintiffs having to fully prove the five claims, the defendants must now disprove them using 'clear and convincing evidence,' which is a much tougher standard than what would normally apply in a civil lawsuit.

The judge's decision specifically ties the destroyed messages to the heart of the shareholders' claims. Those claims argue that McMahon pushed WWE towards a deal with Endeavor well before WWE officially launched its strategic review process and that he did so because Emanuel allegedly offered assurances other bidders could not.

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Five Key Claims Will Now Be Presumed True At Trial

Laster listed five facts that will now be treated as presumptively true when the trial begins next month. One of the most damaging claims is that 'Emanuel's promise to provide Vince with a continued role at any post-merger company after a transaction influenced Vince's decision-making with respect to the merger.'

Another presumed fact states that 'Emanuel's offer of indemnification and other legal support related to pending federal investigations of Vince's alleged misconduct influenced Vince's decision-making with respect to the merger.'

The ruling also states that McMahon had already decided to pursue a deal with Endeavor in 2022 before WWE formally began exploring strategic options. In addition, the court will presume that Khan communicated with Emanuel between August and December 2022 to help facilitate the transaction between WWE and Endeavor.

Finally, the court will also presume that McMahon and Khan worked with advisement firm Raine 'to steer the process toward a deal with Endeavor and away from other potential bidders.'

The shareholders had asked the court to presume two additional facts, though Laster declined to grant those requests. One proposed claim stated that McMahon received a 'non-ratable benefit' from the merger through his continued role at TKO Group Holdings. Another claimed Khan knew about McMahon's negotiations with Endeavor during 2022. The judge stopped short of accepting those allegations as presumptively true.

Even so, the sanctions still represent a major development in the lawsuit and increase the difficulty for the defence moving forward. The ruling does not mean McMahon, Khan or the other defendants have already lost the case. Laster will make the final decision on liability after the trial concludes.

Still, the court's decision ensures that the allegations surrounding deleted messages and the merger process will now play a central role once proceedings begin next month.