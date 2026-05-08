The Taylor Swift trademark lawsuit is quickly turning into one of the pop star's most explosive legal battles in recent years, with Swift's attorneys now accusing a former Las Vegas showgirl of trying to capitalise on the singer's fame while allegedly infringing on Swift's own intellectual property.

At the centre of the dispute is Maren Flagg, a performer professionally known as Maren Wade, who filed a lawsuit against Taylor Swift in California federal court earlier this year over the title of Swift's upcoming project, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

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As reported by Variety, Flagg claims the title infringes on her long-running trademark, 'Confessions of a Showgirl,' which she registered in 2015 and has used for cabaret performances, a podcast, and a newspaper column.

But Swift's legal team is now pushing back aggressively, calling the case 'absurd' and accusing Flagg of attempting to build publicity off Swift's global brand.

Taylor Swift's Attorneys Fire Back in Trademark Lawsuit, Calling Ex-Vegas Showgirl's Claims of Infringement 'Absurd' https://t.co/WL2Lnm2omG — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2026

Taylor Swift's Legal Team Fires Back

In a sharply worded court filing submitted Wednesday, Swift's attorneys argued there is virtually no chance consumers would confuse the two brands, despite the similarities in wording.

'Plaintiff attempts to broadly lump her cabaret show and defendants' musical album together as 'entertainment services.' That comparison is absurd,' the filing states.

The response was filed by attorneys Max N. Wellman, J. Douglas Baldridge, and Katherine Wright Morrone on behalf of Taylor Swift, TAS Rights Management, UMG Recordings, and Bravado International Group Merchandising Services.

The filing also appeared to take direct aim at Flagg's career profile, contrasting Swift's stadium tours with what the attorneys described as smaller cabaret performances held at venues including a '55+ active community,' an 'RV & Golf Resort,' and a '90-seat cabaret-style venue.'

That language immediately fueled online debate surrounding the Taylor Swift showgirl lawsuit, with some social media users calling the filing unnecessarily harsh while others defended Swift's legal strategy.

Taylor Swift drags ex-Vegas performer’s ‘absurd’ ‘Showgirl’ lawsuit in fiery response https://t.co/87G00tZGty pic.twitter.com/gpbqXgfvBS — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2026

Swift's Lawyers Accuse Maren Flagg of 'Clout-Chasing'

The most explosive part of the filing came when Swift's attorneys accused Flagg of reshaping her online identity around 'The Life of a Showgirl' after Swift publicly announced the project in August 2025.

According to the court documents, Flagg allegedly posted more than 40 times about Swift, the album, or related branding across Instagram and TikTok.

'Since the album announcement, plaintiff has reframed her brand around the album, flooding her social media accounts with posts attempting to align herself with Ms Swift and the album,' the filing states.

Swift's attorneys further claimed Flagg had never previously promoted the phrase 'the life of a showgirl' before Swift's announcement.

The legal response escalated even further when Swift's team suggested Flagg herself may have infringed by allegedly using Swift's music, imagery, hashtags, and branding to promote her own projects.

'Each of these advertisements constitutes actionable infringement,' the filing argues.

That accusation has added another layer to the growing Taylor Swift legal battle over album title rights, especially as fans continue dissecting both sides of the dispute online.

What Maren Flagg Is Arguing

Flagg's lawsuit maintains that the similarities between 'Confessions of a Showgirl' and 'The Life of a Showgirl' create a strong likelihood of consumer confusion.

Her attorneys argue that both brands operate within entertainment-related spaces and target overlapping audiences.

In comments previously given to Rolling Stone, attorney Jaymie Parkkinen said Flagg spent more than a decade building her brand before Swift entered the picture.

'She registered it. She earned it,' Parkkinen said.

The lawsuit also claims that Swift's massive commercial reach has negatively impacted Flagg's online visibility. According to the complaint, Swift's branding allegedly pushed Flagg's content lower in search engine results, damaging her ability to stand out in the marketplace.

That argument has become a major talking point in the broader 'The Life of a Showgirl' trademark dispute, particularly among creators concerned about celebrity dominance in search and branding.

📝| Taylor’s lawyers are ready to take Miss Maren Flagg to town😌



“…plaintiff flooded her Instagram and TikTok pages with 40+ advertisements for her brand using Ms. Swift’s music, trademarks, and other intellectual property without permission.” pic.twitter.com/8ovg9qcDcL — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) May 8, 2026

Taylor Swift's First Amendment Defence

Swift's attorneys are also relying heavily on First Amendment protections in their defence.

The filing cites major legal precedents, including Rogers v. Grimaldi and Lost Int'l, LLC v. Germanotta, a case involving Lady Gaga and her 'Mayhem' album branding.

According to Swift's legal team, album titles qualify as protected artistic expression unless they explicitly mislead consumers about a product's source.

The attorneys noted that numerous entertainment projects featuring the word 'showgirl' have existed without legal conflict, including 'Confessions of a Goddess,' 'Confessions of a Vegas Showgirl,' 'Portrait of a Showgirl,' and 'The Last Showgirl.'

No trial date has been scheduled in the Maren Flagg lawsuit against Taylor Swift, but the increasingly personal tone of the filings suggests this Taylor Swift accused of trademark infringement battle is far from over.