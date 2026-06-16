Amazon Prime Day 2026 has a confirmed date. The four-day sale runs from 23 to 26 June, pulled earlier than its usual July slot for the first time, with discounts promised across more than 35 categories. Shoppers do not have to wait, though. A wave of early deals is already live in the run-up, and some of the strongest sit in the home and kitchen aisles.

Here are five worth a look now, from a countertop water system to a cast iron classic.

1. Waterdrop A2 Reverse Osmosis Hot Cold Water Dispenser

Was £449 ($600), now £399 ($533). Save £50 ($67), 11% off. Deal runs 13 to 22 June.

The featured pick is Waterdrop Filter's countertop reverse osmosis system, down to £399 ($533) from £449 ($600) in the brand's early Prime Day promotion on Amazon UK. It is the one deal here with a fixed window, running from 13 to 22 June.

Waterdrop Filter says the A2 pushes tap water through a five-stage filter built around a 0.0001-micron RO membrane, cutting total dissolved solids, chlorine, lead, and other contaminants. It heats water to roughly 95°C (203°F) and chills it to about 15℃ (59℉), with a touch screen offering six temperature settings and five volume options, supporting daily hydration, coffee, tea, baby formula, oatmeal, and summer drinks. The bigger draw for renters is that it needs no plumbing or drilling: it sits on a worktop and plugs in, with a detachable 1.1-litre pitcher for carrying filtered water to a table.

Waterdrop Filter puts filter replacement at once a year, around £0.15 ($0.20) a day, and says the system can replace more than 4,000 single-use plastic bottles annually. IBTimes UK reviewed the A2 and found it compact enough for a standard counter while doing the job of a kettle and a filter jug at once.

2. Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer

Was £200 ($267), now £160 ($214). Save £40 ($53).

A Prime Day regular, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone has dropped to £160 ($214) from £200 ($267) on Amazon UK. Its two drawers cook separate dishes at once, which suits feeding a crowd over the summer. Woman & Home named it best overall in its Ninja air fryer testing, citing the capacity and consistent results. A reliable option for family cooking with less hassle than the oven.

3. De'Longhi Rivelia Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine

Was £749.50 ($1,002), now £699.99 ($936). Save £49.51 ($66).

For coffee drinkers, the De'Longhi Rivelia bean-to-cup machine is £699.99 ($936), down from £749.50 ($1,002) on Amazon UK. It grinds beans fresh and stores separate profiles for different drinkers, and was named best bean-to-cup model in Woman & Home's coffee machine testing. The saving is modest at around 7 per cent, but it lands on a premium machine that rarely discounts heavily.

4. Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Casserole Dish

Was £345 ($461), now £209.40 ($280). Save £135.60 ($181).

The biggest cash saving on the list is on Le Creuset's Signature enamelled cast iron casserole, cut to £209.40 ($280) from £345 ($461) on Amazon UK. That is £135.60 ($181) off a piece that tends to hold its value and rarely drops this far. It moves from hob to oven to table and earns its keep on slow cooking through the cooler evenings.

5. Philips Air Purifier 900 Series

Was £149.99 ($201), now £119.99 ($160). Save £30 ($40).

With summer allergy season underway, the Philips Air Purifier 900 Series is down to £119.99 ($160) from £149.99 ($201) on Amazon UK. Its three-layer HEPA system is certified to capture pollen, dust and pet dander, and it adds a quiet sleep mode and app connectivity. A sensible buy for hay fever sufferers heading into the warmer months.

All five are early discounts rather than Prime Day deals proper, so prices may move again when the main event opens on 23 June. A few, including the Waterdrop A2, are tied to set windows. Most require an active Amazon Prime membership, with a 30-day free trial available for eligible new members. More home and kitchen markdowns are expected once the sale goes live.

Conclusion

Nobody needs convincing that things are pricey right now, so a fortnight of early Prime Day deals is a welcome window to sort the bits of the house you have been putting off. Whether it is finally swapping the kettle and filter jug for one machine, upgrading the air fryer before the next family get-together, or just breathing easier through hay fever season, these are the kinds of buys that quietly make day-to-day life nicer.

The Waterdrop A2 is the one to grab sooner rather than later, since its deal wraps up on 22 June while the rest of Prime Day is only getting started. Treat this as your head start.