A federal criminal investigation into the sprawling coal empire of Senator Jim Justice was gathering pace when senior Trump appointees ordered prosecutors to put their pencils down, according to a ProPublica investigation.

The investigation reports that the Office of the Deputy Attorney General shut down a Clean Water Act probe into the West Virginia Republican's mining operations earlier in the year.

The case examined whether years of pollution offences by Virginia-based Southern Coal and dozens of affiliated firms had crossed into criminal territory. Justice is a close ally of President Donald Trump, who endorsed his run for the Senate in 2023.

A Decade of Pollution Settlements and Mounting Violations

The regulatory paper trail behind the family's mines is long and public. In 2016 the Environmental Protection Agency announced a near-£4.4m ($5.9m) settlement with Southern Coal Corporation and 26 affiliated companies, a deal that resolved more than 23,000 water pollution violations recorded between 2009 and 2014 across five states. The companies agreed to a £675,000 ($900,000) penalty and roughly £3.7m ($5m) in system-wide pollution controls, without admitting or denying liability.

The government's complaint, lodged in the Western District of Virginia, alleged that Southern Coal had exceeded permit limits for pollutants including iron, aluminium, manganese, pH and total suspended solids, and had failed to file complete and timely discharge monitoring reports.

Coal mines are also known to leach arsenic and other toxic substances into waterways, which is why operators must monitor their discharges closely and keep them below set thresholds. The settlement required the firms to build a public website posting their permits, sampling data and notices of violation.

The family's legal troubles did not end there. In August 2024 a federal judge in Alabama held Jay Justice and Bluestone Coke in civil contempt, a day after the younger Justice failed to appear at a hearing over discharges into a Birmingham creek. That suit, brought by two Alabama environmental groups, alleged the plant breached its permit more than 300 times.

The Criminal Probe and the Order to Stand Down

The shuttered inquiry marked a serious escalation. ProPublica reports that it was a joint effort by the EPA, the DOJ's Environmental Crimes Section and the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia, examining whether the relentless permit breaches amounted to criminal conduct under the Clean Water Act. Prosecutors had begun gathering evidence, scrutinising testimony from the family's civil trials and approaching former employees.

People familiar with the matter told the outlet that prosecutors believed they had a strong case and initially had the backing of Robert Tracci, Trump's top official in the district. As government lawyers fought the companies in court over subpoenas for records, the Office of the Deputy Attorney General intervened. One source described the order as a blunt instruction to put 'pencils down', which came while Todd Blanche still led the office, before he became acting attorney general in April 2026.

Such an intervention is unusual, the reporting stresses, because the DOJ brings only around a dozen criminal Clean Water Act cases a year. Rick Mountcastle, a former federal prosecutor who spent 24 years in the same district, said he had never heard of senior officials derailing a career-led criminal inquiry at so early a stage. He warned against any 'untouchables list' of people shielded from enforcement.

Company Denials and a Broader Enforcement Retreat

Steven Ruby, a lawyer for the Justice companies, rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing. He said the government's inquiry ultimately found no evidence to support criminal charges and that there had 'never been any intentional wrongdoing by the companies'. Ruby argued the firms were singled out because of Justice's political profile, even though similar issues, he said, run throughout the coal industry.

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The company has tied the investigation to claims by a former executive, Stephen Fowler, who alleged in a lawsuit that Jay Justice blocked spending needed to meet environmental rules. Ruby dismissed Fowler as a 'disgruntled' former employee. An Alabama jury later found the companies had made false representations to Fowler about his role, though it declined to award the damages he sought.

ProPublica frames the decision as part of a wider pattern of softer treatment for the president's allies. Environmental enforcement against large polluters has fallen sharply under the second Trump administration, and within days of the inauguration officials reassigned senior environmental lawyers, including those on the Southern Coal case, to the president's immigration crackdown. Blanche had also ordered prosecutors to stand down from separate diesel emissions cases at the start of the year.

What began as a rare criminal reckoning for one of Appalachia's most penalised coal operators now sits closed, its subpoenas unanswered and its questions left for the public record rather than a courtroom.