The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off with a full day of activity across Mexico on Thursday, 11 June. The tournament begins with an opening ceremony, two Group A fixtures, and global broadcast coverage spanning multiple time zones. Fans across different regions will need to adjust their schedules, with matches spread from afternoon to late night depending on location.

The opening day features host nation Mexico in action, a star-studded ceremony in Mexico City, and a second group match in Guadalajara. With demand for live coverage expected to surge worldwide, broadcasters have confirmed extensive television and streaming options.

World Cup Start Times As Opening Ceremony And Matches Begin In Mexico

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Matches generally start between 12 pm and 12 am ET, reflecting the tournament's wide geographic spread and scheduling across multiple host cities, per NBC News. The opening ceremony at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City begins at 11 am local time (5PM GMT or 1PM) and will feature a celebration of Mexican and Latin music.

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez will perform the national anthem, joined by artists including Mana, Los Angeles Azules, Lila Downs and Belinda. Colombia's J Balvin and Venezuela's Danny Ocean are also set to appear, while Shakira headlines the ceremony alongside Nigeria's Burna Boy, with the debut performance of "Dai Dai", the tournament's official song.

Hosts Mexico then face South Africa at the same venue at 1 pm local time (19:00 GMT). The match is expected to set the tone for Group A, with the hosts aiming to begin their campaign strongly in front of a home crowd.

Later, South Korea will take on Czechia at Estadio Guadalajara (Estadio Akron) in Guadalajara, with kick-off scheduled for 8 pm local time (02:00 GMT on 12 June). The fixture closes out the first day of group-stage action.

Where To Watch The World Cup Opening Match Live Across Regions

Broadcast rights for the opening matches are split across major networks worldwide, with both free-to-air and streaming platforms offering coverage. Viewers in the UK will be able to watch matches on BBC and ITV platforms, while US audiences will have access via FS1 and Telemundo, alongside streaming on Fubo.

In Canada, coverage is led by TSN, and in Australia, SBS holds broadcasting rights. Live coverage will also be supported by digital streaming services in most regions, The Guardian reported.

The greatest show in the world is ready. Are you? 🏆#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ISxLhuLUkm — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2026

World Cup Day 1 Predictions

Host nation Mexico are widely tipped to win the World Cup opening match against South Africa, with Opta's model giving the hosts a 66.3% probability of success based on 10,000 simulations. South Africa are given a 14.3% chance of pulling off a win, while a draw is estimated at 19.4%. The projections also suggest Mexico are most likely to top Group A overall, finishing ahead of South Korea, Czechia and South Africa, according to Al Jazeera.

South Korea are narrowly favoured over Czechia with a 42.9% chance of winning, compared with 31.1% for Czechia and a 26.0% probability of a draw, indicating a closely balanced match.

With both fixtures carrying early implications for Group A qualification, day one is widely viewed as a key indicator of momentum heading into the rest of the tournament. Analysts suggest that early points could be decisive given the expanded format, which allows third-placed teams to progress.