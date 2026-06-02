A major funding cut has cast uncertainty over a beloved literacy programme that delivers free books to hundreds of thousands of young children, leaving many Missouri families worried about what comes next.

Thousands of children across Missouri could soon lose access to one of the state's most popular early literacy initiatives after lawmakers approved a sharp reduction in funding for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The programme, which mails free age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five each month, has become a cornerstone of early childhood education since expanding statewide in 2023. While children already enrolled are expected to continue receiving books for now, state officials say new enrolments will stop from 1 July, the result of a reduction in state funding from $6 million (£4.46 million) to $2 million (£1.49 million) for the 2027 fiscal year.

How the Budget Decision Unfolded

The funding reduction marks a significant shift for Missouri, which only recently became one of a handful of states to provide full government backing for the programme.

According to local reports, lawmakers reduced state support for the initiative by more than half. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education subsequently announced that it would no longer be able to accept new participants after 1 July.

Officials said children currently enrolled would continue receiving books as funding allows. However, the reduced budget means the programme will no longer be available to newly eligible families across the state.

The decision affects a programme that has achieved substantial reach in a relatively short period. As of March 2026, approximately 169,000 Missouri children were enrolled and receiving a free book every month.

More Than 170,000 Children Could Feel the Impact

Supporters of the programme warn that the funding reduction could have consequences far beyond a single budget cycle.

Michelle Anthony, regional director for the Dollywood Foundation, said the programme currently serves more than 170,000 children across Missouri. She expressed disappointment that the state had not maintained its commitment to full funding.

Anthony reportedly warned that the programme may face significant financial challenges if additional support is not secured. Some officials have suggested that local partnerships, community fundraising efforts and private donors could help fill part of the funding gap, although no long-term solution has yet been announced.

For many families, the monthly delivery of a free book has become a cherished tradition that encourages reading from an early age. Education advocates frequently point to access to books as a critical factor in literacy development and school readiness.

What Is Dolly Parton's Imagination Library?

Founded by country music icon Dolly Parton in 1995, the Imagination Library began as a local effort to support children in her home county of East Tennessee.

The programme was inspired by Parton's belief that every child should have access to books regardless of family income. Since its launch, it has expanded dramatically across the United States and internationally, reaching communities in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Children enrolled in the programme receive one carefully selected, age-appropriate book every month from birth until their fifth birthday. The books are delivered directly to their homes at no cost to families.

According to the organisation, more than 300 million books have been distributed worldwide since the programme began. The charity also estimates that one in six children under five in the United States currently receives books through the initiative.

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Missouri Once Led the Way in Supporting the Programme

The funding cut is particularly notable because Missouri had recently become a national example of state-level support for the literacy initiative.

When the programme expanded statewide in 2023, Missouri leaders celebrated the effort as a major investment in children's education. By 2025, the state had become one of only 11 states providing full government investment and statewide coverage for the programme.

State records indicate that more than 4.3 million books have been distributed to Missouri children since the partnership began. The programme's reach extended into communities across all regions of the state, helping families gain access to educational resources regardless of location or income level.

Uncertain Future Leaves Families Seeking Answers

Although the programme is not disappearing immediately, uncertainty now surrounds its future in Missouri.

Education officials and programme leaders are exploring ways to preserve services through partnerships and alternative funding sources. Some communities elsewhere in the United States have successfully revived local Imagination Library programmes through private fundraising after government support declined, offering a potential model for Missouri organisers.

For now, however, families hoping to enrol their children face a narrowing window of opportunity. Unless additional funding is secured, Missouri's decision will leave many future participants unable to join a programme that has delivered millions of books and helped foster a love of reading among the state's youngest residents.