Chamel Abdulkarim, the Ontario warehouse fire suspect, allegedly told a witness he set the blaze because he 'can't afford to live' while 'pedophiles' and 'billionaires' profit from wars, according to a court filing unsealed in April 2026. The alleged motivation is detailed in evidence gathered by police after a recorded phone call and subsequent text messages were provided by a witness.

Abdulkarim is accused of arson linked to a warehouse used in interstate and foreign commerce. Authorities say the fire caused extensive damage at a major commercial facility in Ontario, and that the suspect's comments, recorded shortly before his detention, offer insight into his stated reasoning for the attack.

The warehouse is operated by a large consumer goods and manufacturing company that reported more than $20 billion (£15.8 billion) in revenue in 2024. The facility spans approximately 1.2 million square feet, and investigators estimate losses from the fire at around $500 million (£395 million).

Federal prosecutors are treating the incident as arson involving a building used in interstate commerce.

Abdulkarim's Motivation Revealed

According to the filing, Witness 1 contacted law enforcement and provided a recorded call in which Abdulkarim described his alleged motivation for the fire shortly before he was detained by Ontario police.

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During the conversation, the suspect can be heard saying, 'they had it coming . . . fucking eight hours, six days, [unintelligible] stuck paying rent on a bullshit ass apartment that I can't afford to fucking live . . . pedophiles out here fucking children, profiting off [unintelligible] fucking wars.'

The same call, as described in the affidavit, includes additional remarks in which Abdulkarim says, 'a lot of people are going to understand,' and draws a comparison to another high-profile criminal case, stating, 'Luigi popped that motherfucker.' He also tells the witness, 'I just cost these motherfuckers billions,' suggesting an intent to cause significant financial damage.

Investigators say the witness also provided screenshots and photographs sent by the suspect as he was leaving the scene, showing the exterior of the warehouse and the fire itself.

Hatred for the 1%

Further evidence cited in the court filing includes text messages allegedly sent by Abdulkarim to a co-worker around 1:33 a.m. on 7 April 2026. In those messages, he reportedly wrote '1% is a fucking joke' and referenced 'billionaires profiting off war,' alongside complaints about wages and corporate structures.

He also wrote, 'All you had to do was pay us enough to live. Pay us more of the value we bring. Not corporate. Didn't see the shareholders picking up a shift.' Prosecutors include these messages as part of their argument that the fire was intentionally set and linked to grievances over economic conditions and global conflict.

The court documents state that the warehouse was part of a large supply network, shipping goods across the US and internationally. The company that owns it operates globally and reported more than $20 billion (£15.8 billion) in revenue in 2024. Investigators say the fire caused not only significant property damage but also wider economic disruption.

Authorities also say Abdulkarim's own words from the recorded phone call and text messages are key evidence in the case. They argue these statements support federal arson charges involving a building used in interstate commerce.

The 29-year-old suspect has pleaded not guilty to multiple arson charges and is being held without bail. Prosecutors have filed both state and federal charges, and if convicted he could face up to 20 years in prison. His next court hearing is scheduled for 6 May.